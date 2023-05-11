GREENSBORO — The Guilford County health department is making a number of changes as the federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ends, according to a county news release.

“Although May 11th marks the end of the public health emergency, it is important to remember COVID-19 will remain a part of our lives," Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County public health director, said in the release.

COVID-19 vaccines will remain available through the health department and are available to anyone 6 months or older. The department will continue providing vaccines through on-site clinics and mobile units.

The county’s Covid-19 vaccination appointment line, 336-641-7944, will be discontinued on May 31. Anyone who would like to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine after May 30 can call the general appointment line at 336-641-3245 or can visit myspot.nc.gov to find a nearby COVID-19 vaccine provider.

The county's COVID-19 data dashboards ended today, along with its daily reporting to the State dashboards. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also ended updates to the state COVID-19 dashboard today.

To get county COVID-19 statistics, visit Guilford County COVID-19 Statistics on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The StarMed testing site at Four Seasons Town Centre will discontinue operations at the end of the month. A similar testing site in High Point already has closed.

COVID-19 home tests are still available and North Carolina residents can order for free by visiting www.accesscovidtests.org through June 30.

Masks are no longer required in public health clinic areas, but remain highly recommended. Anyone who wishes to wear a mask is encouraged to do so, the news release said.