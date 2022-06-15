 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Guilford delegation participates in symbolic N.C. House session at old 1840 Capitol building

  • 0
N.C. House meets in historic State Capitol

N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister (R-59), left, and Rep. Amos L. Quick III (D-58) converse before meeting in historic House chamber of State Capitol.

 Courtesy of Ivan Saul Cutler

RALEIGH — The N.C. House of Representatives returned the historic austere chambers Tuesday of the state Capitol for a special, symbolic session.

House Speaker Tim Moore gaveled the session to order, saying he wanted to return to the state Capitol to allow members gain a sense of their legislative roots. He said several members requested the symbolic session.

After conducting some minor business, several members rose to reminisce about the historic building, including a prayerful reflection from Rep. Nasif Majeed (D-Mecklenburg). Majeed thanked his enslaved fourth-generation maternal great-grandfather who deployed his carpentry skills to help construct the domed structure.

Prior to the pandemic, the both houses of the General Assembly conducted symbolic sessions in the old N.C. Capitol built in 1840. In 1963, the General Assembly relocated to the nearby Legislative Building where it now usually conducts official business.

Attending from the Guilford County delegation were Reps. John Faircloth (R-High Point), Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett) and Amos L. Quick III (D-Greensboro).

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare Yellowstone closure from historic floods spells hardship for 'gateway' towns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert