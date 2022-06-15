Guilford delegation participates in symbolic N.C. House session at old 1840 Capitol building

RALEIGH — The N.C. House of Representatives returned the historic austere chambers Tuesday of the state Capitol for a special, symbolic session.

House Speaker Tim Moore gaveled the session to order, saying he wanted to return to the state Capitol to allow members gain a sense of their legislative roots. He said several members requested the symbolic session.

After conducting some minor business, several members rose to reminisce about the historic building, including a prayerful reflection from Rep. Nasif Majeed (D-Mecklenburg). Majeed thanked his enslaved fourth-generation maternal great-grandfather who deployed his carpentry skills to help construct the domed structure.

Prior to the pandemic, the both houses of the General Assembly conducted symbolic sessions in the old N.C. Capitol built in 1840. In 1963, the General Assembly relocated to the nearby Legislative Building where it now usually conducts official business.

Attending from the Guilford County delegation were Reps. John Faircloth (R-High Point), Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett) and Amos L. Quick III (D-Greensboro).