Guilford elections board finds no merit in Branson protest over school bonds

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Elections voted 3-2 on Tuesday that there wasn’t “probable cause” to hear a protest alleging the school bond package recently approved by voters was tainted.

Jerry Alan Branson, who is running for a seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, filed the protest June 1. Branson, who filed similar complaints before the election, alleges the county and Guilford County Schools illegally used public money to promote passage of the $1.7 billion school bond package and the quarter-cent sales tax referendums.

State law prohibits counties, cities and school districts from using taxpayer money to endorse or oppose a referendum.

Branson’s protest included images of posts on the county and school system’s Facebook pages, postcards mailed to voters and mass texts sent to potential voters, although it is unclear who sent the text messages. In one example Branson provided, a county Facebook post indicates the bond will address “critical safety and maintenance needs in our schools.”

The bond package passed on May 17 with about 61% of the vote. About 55% of voters rejected the referendum authorizing the sales tax increase, which was supposed to help pay for the school bond debt.

Branson wants the school bond election results overturned and a new election ordered. Starting today, he has five days to appeal the local board’s decision to the State Board of Elections, Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said in an email.

Branson and his attorney Philip Thomas said they would consider all the options — which could include filing a lawsuit in Superior Court — before deciding their next step.

Tuesday’s meeting was to establish if there was enough probable cause to hold a hearing on the protest. Probable cause is the “nontechnical probability that incriminating evidence is involved,” said Michael Crowell, an attorney advising the Board of Elections. “Probable cause does not require a showing that the protest be correct or more likely to be false, rather it is a relatively low bar that simply indicates the possibility of a protest truthfulness.”

Thomas told the board that the probable cause standard was “easily met” by the evidence submitted. “The statute definitely says, ‘Thou shalt not use public funds to support or oppose referendum.”

“The margin of this election is only 16,000 votes,” continued Thomas, suggesting that any promotion for the bond referendum could have favorably swayed the election.

Board Chairman Horace “Jim” Kimel Jr., who attended the meeting by telephone, questioned if the protest form was fully completed, noting that a section asking if the protester would have any financial or other benefit was left unchecked. The form indicates that failure to fully complete it could result in the dismissal of the protest.

“I think that that might be some type of clerical error,” Thomas said.

Board member Carolyn Bunker said the exhibits attached “just seem to be giving out information on what the bond is. We all ... know that on the ballot itself it gave very minimal information about what the bond was. I just found that a lot of this to be more informational than anything.”

Crowell questioned if the matter would be more appropriately handled by the courts, given the protest statute generally concerns violations of election law and irregularities in elections.

“The prohibition on the county or the school board spending money to advocate a position is not within those statutes, it’s (a separate statute) and while it affects the election, is it actually an election law issue or irregularity that should be heard by the Board of Elections — or does it belong in court?” Crowell asked.

Answered Thomas: “I do believe it belongs before this board. This board has a duty to conduct the elections, to make sure the elections are conducted freely without the taint of illegality.

“If I took it to a superior or district court, they would probably ask the same question you just asked except in the reverse: ‘Shouldn’t this be the Board of Elections as opposed to us?’”

The State Board of Elections ultimately is the body that would potentially overturn the election and order a new one, he added.

Crowell said a court would have the authority to invalidate an election.

After the discussion, board members Kathryn Lindley and Eugene Lester voted for a motion that there was probable cause to hold a hearing on the protest, while Kimel, Bunker and T. Anthony Spearman voted against it.

Branson, who served as a Guilford County commissioner from 2012 to 2020, said he wasn’t surprised by the vote.

“There was enough information in the packet that was received that there was probable cause,” he said.

