Guilford EMS workers get some relief from FEMA with three ambulance crews to help run calls
Guilford EMS workers get some relief from FEMA with three ambulance crews to help run calls

GREENSBORO — Guilford County EMS crews will get a boost from the federal government — at least for the next 10 days — with the addition of three two-person crews along with ambulances.

According to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is temporarily providing 25 Advanced Life Support ambulances and EMS crews to the state.

The crews will assist nine county EMS systems in North Carolina "that are experiencing greatly increased calls for service during the COVID-19 pandemic," according to the release.

The state had requested 40 ambulances and crews on Sept. 10, but only received 25. The contract ends Oct. 25, spokesman DPS Keith Acree said Monday.

“These ambulances and crews will provide necessary relief to our extremely busy EMS systems,” N.C. Emergency Management Director Will Ray said in the release. “While it’s not the full complement we requested, we know medical resources are extremely limited across the nation right now, and we are grateful for this assistance from our federal partners.”

The ambulance crews will remain assigned to the nine counties for 10 days. After that, officials will reevaluate the needs to see if the county assignments need to be changed, Acree said Monday. 

The ambulances arrived in North Carolina late Sunday and crews were provided with personal protective equipment and communications gear on Monday. Most will begin work in their assigned counties on Tuesday, Acree said.

Brunswick, Franklin, Graham, Macon and Pender counties each received two ambulances and crews, Robeson received three, New Hanover received four and Mecklenburg County received five.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

