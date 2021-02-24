Guilford Health department unveils new website to help businesses adhere to COVID-19 rules

GREENSBORO — Guilford County health officials have launched a new website aimed at helping local businesses and customers stay safe during the pandemic.
The website (healthyguilford.biz) is part of a campaign to help businesses better understand the rules surrounding COVID-19 restrictions, according to Dr. Iulia Vann, the county’s health director.
Those rules change over time, and will again for certain businesses at 5 p.m. Friday. That's when Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered relaxing some restrictions regarding alcohol sales and capacity limits.
The website, which appeared to still be a work in progress Wednesday afternoon, also offers a list of best practices for various types of businesses. Downloadable checklists are available so businesses can ensure they’re adhering to state and local orders related to the COVID-19 response.
The county also will list businesses it considers are taking the right steps to keep customers safe.
“We do have a way in which we can identify locations that are doing the right thing (and) that we want to continue to motivate to do the right thing,” Vann said during a news conference on Wednesday.
Companies can sign up on the website to be identified as a “healthy Guilford” business, Vann said, but didn't specify how they will be vetted for this status.
The website also appears to identify businesses that are minority owned, though only one was listed as of Wednesday afternoon.
In an email to the News & Record, Brent Christensen, president and CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, said he welcomed the new website.
“We appreciate Guilford County working to be sure that our community’s businesses have the tools they need to ensure that they are complying with COVID-19 protocols,” he said.
