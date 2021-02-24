Guilford Health department unveils new website to help businesses adhere to COVID-19 rules

GREENSBORO — Guilford County health officials have launched a new website aimed at helping local businesses and customers stay safe during the pandemic.

The website (healthyguilford.biz) is part of a campaign to help businesses better understand the rules surrounding COVID-19 restrictions, according to Dr. Iulia Vann, the county’s health director.

Those rules change over time, and will again for certain businesses at 5 p.m. Friday. That's when Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered relaxing some restrictions regarding alcohol sales and capacity limits.

The website, which appeared to still be a work in progress Wednesday afternoon, also offers a list of best practices for various types of businesses. Downloadable checklists are available so businesses can ensure they’re adhering to state and local orders related to the COVID-19 response.

The county also will list businesses it considers are taking the right steps to keep customers safe.