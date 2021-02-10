Guilford health director: COVID-19 deaths have spiked since Jan. 1, other metrics encouraging

GREENSBORO — While there’s encouraging news surrounding Guilford County’s efforts to fight COVID-19, including the addition of local pharmacies providing vaccinations, one area remains stark: deaths attributed to the disease are up substantially.
“In the last 40 days, since the end of the year in 2020, we've added 129 additional deaths,” Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County's health director, said during a weekly news conference on Wednesday.
She said 86% of those deaths involved people 60 years or older.
Since the pandemic began last March, the county has recorded 435 deaths because of the respiratory disease.
“Our deaths are still very high,” Vann said.
Other county metrics were more encouraging, Vann said, but she warned that those numbers could change for the worse because “we know that there’s still a lot of community transmission out there.”
New COVID-19 cases are slightly down compared to the peak numbers toward the end of December, Vann said. The county had 4,559 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to its website, with a total of 36,237 cases reported since the start of the pandemic.
“Those numbers are still very high … compared to the numbers that we were seeing in the fall,” Vann said.
The average positivity rate in the county also is down a bit — 11.2% as of Tuesday, Vann said. “We plateaued at about 14% for a few weeks in a row and yesterday we did see that drop.”
Hospitalizations are down as well, with 137 people hospitalized Tuesday at Cone Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health facilities in the county, Vann said.
“There were times when we saw about 275 individuals hospitalized in one day,” she said.
And 19 Walgreens locations in Guilford County will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations, Vann announced: 12 in Greensboro, four in High Point, two in Jamestown and one in Summerfield.
Walgreens will use the same eligibility requirements as the state, offering vaccines to people 65 and older and health care workers.
Walgreens, currently the only pharmacy providing the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina, will receive 31,200 doses for the 313 stores statewide that will offer the vaccinations, according to the company's website.
The Illinois-based chain is taking appointments for Saturday at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine.
As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the store locations listed in the Triad and northwest North Carolina had vaccination appointments ranging from one per store to as many as 38.
Don Campbell, the county’s emergency services director, said about 8% of Guilford County’s population has been vaccinated — with 43,000 first doses and 12,000 second doses administered.
“So we are definitely making progress towards our goal in that," he said. "The limiting factor right now is not our capacity but in the amount of vaccine that we are receiving."
Campbell said the county is receiving 3,825 doses per week for the next week or two, which is a fraction of the demand.
Appointments, which opened up Tuesday for this week’s vaccine allocation, were taken within about an hour, Campbell said.
He said the county is only offering vaccinations by appointment and people should not show up at vaccination sites hoping to get any “extra doses” the county may have at the end of the day.
“It creates challenges for staff, so please only come if you have an appointment,” he said.
Without giving specifics, Vann said the county is seeing a dramatically lower number of influenza cases — one bright spot related to the pandemic.
“We’re reaching those almost historical numbers with those flu cases because of all the (COVID-19) mitigation strategies,” she explained, such as washing hands frequently, wearing masks and staying home when sick.
Finally, Vann said that since Jan. 1, the county has received about 175 complaints about businesses or other entities not following state and local requirements for events involving large groups of people.
The county has issued some notices of violation, she said.
The Winston-Salem Journal contributed to this report.
