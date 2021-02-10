Guilford health director: COVID-19 deaths have spiked since Jan. 1, other metrics encouraging

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the store locations listed in the Triad and northwest North Carolina had vaccination appointments ranging from one per store to as many as 38.

Don Campbell, the county’s emergency services director, said about 8% of Guilford County’s population has been vaccinated — with 43,000 first doses and 12,000 second doses administered.

“So we are definitely making progress towards our goal in that," he said. "The limiting factor right now is not our capacity but in the amount of vaccine that we are receiving."

Campbell said the county is receiving 3,825 doses per week for the next week or two, which is a fraction of the demand.

Appointments, which opened up Tuesday for this week’s vaccine allocation, were taken within about an hour, Campbell said.

He said the county is only offering vaccinations by appointment and people should not show up at vaccination sites hoping to get any “extra doses” the county may have at the end of the day.

“It creates challenges for staff, so please only come if you have an appointment,” he said.