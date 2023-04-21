GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved incentives worth up to $308,879, plus a $124,000 local matching fund utility grant, to entice Marshall Aerospace USA LLC to Greensboro.

The board vote 8-0 for the incentives; Commissioner Pat Tillman was not present for the vote.

The British company is considering building a new maintenance facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport, in addition to other options within the United States.

The facility is expected to generate approximately $50 million in capital investment and 240 new full-time jobs, according to county documents.

The move comes on the heels of the Greensboro City Council's approval of up to $240,000 in incentives for the company.

The average wage for the new full-time positions would be approximately $73,250 with additional benefits and no new jobs will pay below $15 per hour, according to city documents.

The new facility would allow the company to better meet the C-130 aircraft maintenance requirements of the U.S. military. Marshall Aerospace expects to create the new jobs by Dec. 31, 2027.

The company also is eligible for an additional $250 incentive per job from the city for any new employee whose permanent address is located in an “Impact Zone“ or who is hired through NCWorks Career Centers.

The city included a claw-back provision in its agreement that requires the new jobs be maintained for a certain period of time (not yet specified) and at least $50 million in capital investment expended.

A state Commerce Department incentive package also is likely from the Job Development Grant program.