Guilford leader seeks countywide mask mandate, required COVID-19 vaccinations among county workers

Health officials have said the delta variant of COVID-19, which is the prominent variant locally and nationwide, is twice as contagious as previous variants.

Alston said he believes a countywide mask mandate is necessary, as well as mandatory vaccinations of county employees. He said the numbers bear out the need for these measures.

"We have to lead by example," Alston said. "We can't be divided on this. We have to at least slow down the spread of the delta virus.

"I'm hoping our citizens will understand and cooperate," Alston said, noting that between 400 and 500 people showed up at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Saturday was the first day the Guilford County health department began offering $100 gift cards to people who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The cards, part of a state health initiative, will be offered through Aug. 31 or while supplies last.

Alston also encouraged businesses to begin requiring their employees to be vaccinated against the highly contagious disease.

"We can't just keep hoping and wishing that this (pandemic) is going to go away," Alston said. "We have to do something."

Reporter Richard Barron contributed to this report. Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.