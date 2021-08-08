Guilford leader seeks countywide mask mandate, required COVID-19 vaccinations among county workers

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston has called a meeting Monday afternoon of local health and city leaders to discuss a possible countywide mask mandate and potentially requiring at least county employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
"We have to do something and we have to act together," Alston said Sunday, referring to elected officials countywide.
The 3:30 p.m. meeting will be closed to the public and no quorum of any elected body is expected, Alston said. The meeting will be closed, Alston said, because he wants the participants to be able to speak candidly.
In a letter dated Sept. 8 that was emailed to health officials and mayors countywide, Alston wrote:
"Guilford County is experiencing a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Over the last month, we added 2,000 new cases, the positivity rate of infections has more than tripled from 2% to nearly 7%, and hospital admissions due to COVID-19 are increasing. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports a high level of community transmission of the virus in Guilford County."
The letter goes on to say: "We will discuss the current situation, hear from meeting participants about COVID-19 impacts to their operations and residents, and discuss additional COVID-19 mitigation measures to address the rapidly changing situation in our county."
Health officials have said the delta variant of COVID-19, which is the prominent variant locally and nationwide, is twice as contagious as previous variants.
Alston said he believes a countywide mask mandate is necessary, as well as mandatory vaccinations of county employees. He said the numbers bear out the need for these measures.
"We have to lead by example," Alston said. "We can't be divided on this. We have to at least slow down the spread of the delta virus.
"I'm hoping our citizens will understand and cooperate," Alston said, noting that between 400 and 500 people showed up at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Saturday was the first day the Guilford County health department began offering $100 gift cards to people who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The cards, part of a state health initiative, will be offered through Aug. 31 or while supplies last.
Alston also encouraged businesses to begin requiring their employees to be vaccinated against the highly contagious disease.
"We can't just keep hoping and wishing that this (pandemic) is going to go away," Alston said. "We have to do something."
Reporter Richard Barron contributed to this report.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.