GREENSBORO — On the heels of a study that found Guilford County was not fully tapping minority- and female-owned businesses for county contracts, leaders approved new rules Thursday to ensure that it does.

The Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved its first official Minority Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) policy and procedure manual.

“The manual will provide a 'how-to,' with clear expectations for staff and vendors,” according to county documents.

Mac Sims, president of East Greensboro Now, praised the program. “It’s important that we do have that support,” Sims told the board Thursday night.

“The program … is transformative,” he said. “It will make a difference in our communities. It will promote diversity and inclusivity.”

In January, commissioners received a study from consultant Griffin & Strong PC that recommended the county adopt an MWBE policy and manual.

The county paid the firm nearly $300,000 to conduct the two-year study. Its purpose was to determine if disparity exists between the number of MWBE firms available to work on county contracts and the county’s utilization of them.

MWBE Program Director Shaunne Thomas wouldn’t comment on the passage of the manual and program, referring all questions to a county spokeswoman.

Her department has gotten approval for five new positions in the past few months.

Background material provided by the county in January suggests implementing such policies can be legally tricky.

It notes that, according to case law, the following is required to use race-conscious and gender-conscious measures:

• Statistical data showing disparity.

• Anecdotal evidence of discriminatory barriers

• Evidence that a race-neutral and gender-neutral program will not be adequate to eliminate the disparity.

Griffin & Strong concluded that evidence exists to support the use of race-conscious and gender-conscious measures and the continuation of the county’s MWBE Program

The company found disparity in all five of the county’s contracting categories: goods; construction; architecture, engineering and surveying; professional services; and other services.

The policy will sunset on July 1, 2028, in alignment with the five-year disparity study period. At that time, the board of commissioners will be asked to consider and approve an updated policy that aligns with the updated disparity study.

The policy leaves some details up to Thomas as the MWBE Program director.

Under the new rules, one or more prime or subcontracting goals may be established for:

• Construction contracts of $30,000 or more.

• Architecture, engineering and surveying contracts of $50,000 or more.

• Services contracts of $30,000 or more.

• Goods and commodities contracts of $30,000 or more.

Women- and minority-business enterprises must be certified by the state as “a historically underutilized business” and have control over daily operations, under the policy.

The businesses also must have a “significant” presence in the Guilford County Combined Statistical Area, which includes several Piedmont Triad counties.

For all contracts worth $30,000 or more, contractors:

• Shall report to the county the total dollars paid to each MWBE and all other subcontractors and suppliers on each contract.

• Shall provide such payment affidavits, certifications, or other documentation regarding payment to subcontractors and suppliers as requested by the county from time to time.

Contractors who violate the MWBE Program Administrative Manual could be penalized up to $200,000.

In a news release, commissioners' Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston said: “With today’s actions, we are putting into policy our commitment to ensuring the firms we do business with are equally committed to combatting discrimination in their solicitation, selection, and treatment of their employees, subcontractors, suppliers, vendors and other commercial customers.”