GREENSBORO — The property tax rate would remain flat under Guilford County Manager Michael Halford’s recommended budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

During Thursday night’s Guilford County Board of Commissioners meeting, Halford presented a $918.6 million budget that includes spending on such things as operating K-12 schools, workforce development and public health.

The property tax rate would remain at 73.05 cents per $100 of property valuation. For a $250,000 house, this would mean a tax bill of $1,826.25.

“The property tax generates by far the largest share of the county budget, at 63%,” Halford said. Sales tax and fees also generate money.

The budget kept funding for Guilford County Schools and GTCC the same. About $413.4 million — or 48% of the budget — is allocated to them both.

That includes $262 million for operating costs, $87.8 million for existing and planned debt, $11.5 million for annual capital projects support and $51.1 million as part of the $2 billion school construction bonds.

Guilford County Schools requested about $101 million more in operating money from the county — a 41% increase.

Earlier in the meeting, school employees asked commissioners to consider funding pay increases for classified workers. Richard Myers, a supervisor for the school district, said he can’t hire plumbers for $15 to $17 an hour.

“If something’s not done soon to help us out then we’re going to be stuck paying just contractors alone … five, six, seven, eight times the amount that it costs for these employees,” Meyers said.

Halford’s budget proposal adds around 30 new positions to the county’s current roster of about 2,900 full-time positions. Fifty-eight positions would be eliminated because funding sources are no longer available.

“Guilford County ends up with about five positions per 1,000 residents, one of the lowest ratios in the state of North Carolina for county governments,” Halford told commissioners.

To help retain those employees, the budget includes a 7% increase in personnel costs associated with higher compensation and state-mandated retirement increases.

Commissioners did not comment on the budget and will review it at upcoming work sessions.

Other budget highlights include:

• $5 million for 59 new positions in the county Department of Health and Human Services to provide support for 200,000 Guilford County residents expected to qualify for Medicaid.

• $12.2 million to maintain the county's competitive pay plan, enhanced benefits and reinstatement of the performance-based merit program.

• $3.5 million for behavioral health and medical services for those in the Greensboro and High Point jails, and the Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Greensboro.

• $2.4 million in additional funding for incentives grants associated with economic development projects. Over the past two years, companies have announced expansion plans that include more than $900 million in private investment and nearly 2,400 jobs.

• $1.1 million to add 10 school nurses for a total of 66 positions.

• $600,000 to implement a new "early intervention" team to work with government and community agencies to protect children and prevent them from entering foster care. The team would address the disproportional representation of children and families of color in the child welfare system. Half of the cost would be reimbursed by the state and/or federal government.

• $575,000 for efforts to reduce infant mortality and improve infant survival and wellbeing, especially among people of color.

• $550,000 for the Minority and Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) Department for financial support to small businesses owned by minorities and women.

• $400,000 to overhaul the county’s website, which was last updated in 2018. The website receives more than four million annual unique visits.

While tax rates remain the same for most fire departments, increases are requested for Colfax, Rankin, Northeast, Oak Ridge and Stokesdale.

The full budget is available at the county’s website at www.guilfordcountync.gov.

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for June 1, with adoption by the commissioners set for June 15.