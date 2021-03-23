Guilford sheriff's office collects unwanted prescription drugs as overdoses continue to climb across the county

GREENSBORO — With overdoses rising across Guilford County, the sheriff’s office is making it a priority to keep drugs — both illegal and legal — off the streets.
On Monday, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office hosted an “Operation Medicine Drop,” a drive-thru event designed for people looking to discard unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications.
Sheriff Danny Rogers said plenty of people have prescription drugs they no longer need in their homes. Sometimes folks are left with bottles of pills after a family member passes away, and sometimes an ailment or illness is cured and a person no longer needs the medication they were prescribed.
The goal is to keep them out of the water supply — drugs can end up there if people try to flush them down toilets — and out of the wrong hands.
“Taking the opioids off the street will help us to combat the addiction problems that we see here in Guilford County,” Rogers said.
The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the problem.
In 2020, the number of overdose patients reached a record high of 1,059 in Guilford County, according to data provided by Guilford County Emergency Services Director Jim Albright. The previous record was in 2018 with 912 patients.
Last year, the age of overdose patients ranged from 17- to 83-years-old.
Albright cautioned that the death statistics are not confirmed by the state and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for some time, so numbers for 2020 are not finalized.
While it isn’t evident just how many of those overdoses were the result of prescription drugs, legal opioids are often the gateway drugs that lead to the use of illegal substances, such as heroin or illicitly manufactured fentanyl. It’s important to keep those prescription drugs out of the hands of young people, Rogers said.
Deaths related to overdoses also reached a new high last year with 140 lives lost. The previous high was 111 in 2019.
With not quite three months into 2021, the numbers aren’t looking any better. So far, Emergency Services has documented 39 deaths and 276 overdose patients.
“It is double what it was last year at the same time,” Albright said. “We are exceptionally concerned.”
Also alarming, the percentage of overdose patients that have died has crept up from 13.22% in 2020 to 14.13% this year.
Rogers said the sheriff’s office will continue to arrest those selling illegal drugs and make sure those drugs are off the streets, but when it comes to “addiction issues,” making arrests isn’t the goal.
“Can we arrest ourselves out of this issue? No, we can’t,” Rogers said. “It’s going to be love and treatment programs.”
Illegal drugs were not accepted at the medicine drop, but Rogers said anyone who is looking to turn over illegal drugs can make contact with the sheriff’s office. He said he would not arrest someone who appeared to be seeking help.
The sheriff’s office reported collecting around 13,600 pills on Monday through Operation Medicine Drop. The pills will be incinerated.
While the sheriff’s office does not have a permanent place to drop off unwanted medicine, the Greensboro Police Department has three collection boxes available to the public year-round.
A collection box at 100 Police Plaza is available 24/7, and two other boxes, one at 300 S. Swing Road and another at 1106 Maple St., are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Greensboro police ask that anyone dropping off medicine put prescription pills, patches and capsules in resealable, zippered plastic bags. They do not accept liquids, pill bottles, medication containers and packaging, sharps/needles, bio-medical waste or illegal street drugs.
