Guilford sheriff's office collects unwanted prescription drugs as overdoses continue to climb across the county

Albright cautioned that the death statistics are not confirmed by the state and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for some time, so numbers for 2020 are not finalized.

While it isn’t evident just how many of those overdoses were the result of prescription drugs, legal opioids are often the gateway drugs that lead to the use of illegal substances, such as heroin or illicitly manufactured fentanyl. It’s important to keep those prescription drugs out of the hands of young people, Rogers said.

Deaths related to overdoses also reached a new high last year with 140 lives lost. The previous high was 111 in 2019.

With not quite three months into 2021, the numbers aren’t looking any better. So far, Emergency Services has documented 39 deaths and 276 overdose patients.

“It is double what it was last year at the same time,” Albright said. “We are exceptionally concerned.”

Also alarming, the percentage of overdose patients that have died has crept up from 13.22% in 2020 to 14.13% this year.

Rogers said the sheriff’s office will continue to arrest those selling illegal drugs and make sure those drugs are off the streets, but when it comes to “addiction issues,” making arrests isn’t the goal.