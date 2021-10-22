Guilford's early voting for Nov. 2 election off to slow start. Make that really slow.

GREENSBORO — There are a ton of races on the Nov. 2 ballot. Not that you'd know by early voting.

As of Friday, just 21 ballots had been cast, according to data compiled by the Guilford County Board of Elections.

Early voting started Oct. 14 and runs through Oct. 30. Only one early voting site has been open so far for this off-year election, but three more open on Sunday for the final stretch before Election Day.

Off-year elections, those without high-interest contests like presidential and congressional races, typically draw a much lower number of voters.

The only city elections on the ballot here are in Burlington, which affects some Guilford County residents in the eastern part of the county. The rest of the races are in the towns of Gibsonville, Kernersville, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Whitsett and Jamestown and for the Guilford-Sedgefield Sanitary District.

Among the races in Summerfield, the town will get a new mayor after BJ Barnes, the former longtime Guilford County sheriff, decided not to run for a second term. That set the stage for former Mayor Gail Dunham, who lost to Barnes in 2019, to try to regain her seat. She faces Tim Sessoms, also a former mayor for the town of about 11,000 who is mayor pro-tem on the council.