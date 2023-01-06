Guilford's new law enforcement center exposes ugly side of Triad's economic boom

GREENSBORO — Guilford County officials are seeing the ugly side of the Triad’s economic boom.

With so much work available for contractors, they can be picky about what projects they bid on.

And, it seems, the county’s new law enforcement center is not necessarily the cream of the crop.

“There's a lot of desirable work in the market that we have to compete with,” said Eric Hilton, the county’s facilities and property management director. “You have to make the contractors want to bid on the jobs right now.”

Hilton was giving the Guilford County Board of Commissioners an update Thursday on the estimated $23.9 million center. The county is demolishing most of the old jail at 401 W. Sycamore St. to make room for the center.

The basement and first floor of the jail will be renovated and a new second floor will be added for the new 41,000-square-foot center. The facility will allow the sheriff’s office to combine its administration, information technology division, legal and fleet teams into one space.

The county issued 28 bid packages that were due Dec. 1 for the final two phases of the project. Of those, Hilton said, only 15 had a sufficient number of bidders to open the bids. The county has to have at least three submissions for a formal bid process.

“A number of our bid packages only had two submissions,” he said.

Hilton listed several large projects being built in the Triad — worth an estimated total of $6.4 billion — that are consuming labor and materials. That list included the Toyota megasite, new construction and renovations for Guilford County Schools, recreation buildings for N.C. A&T, UNCG and the city of Greensboro, as well as projects at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Hilton said the county is trying to improve the quality of the bid documents to attract suitors. “Contractors will not bid on packages that are skimping on details because they view that as a high-risk job and the market is flush with work,” he said.

Finding female and minority bidders — a goal of the county's Minority/Women Business Enterprise program — is even more difficult.

"Statewide, the construction market is tight for MWBE," Hilton said. "All municipalities have good MWBE goals which pulls that talent even tighter as time goes on."

Inflation also dogs the project, which was originally projected to cost $12.5 million in 2020.

Hilton cited the following U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for construction market cost increases in 2022:

• New commercial office construction up 21%.

• New industrial construction up 21.6%.

• New school construction up 17.7%.

• Diesel fuel up 59.6%.

• Concrete up 12%.

• Insulation up 14%.

• Gypsum board products up 18%.

“Inflation is a problem in construction markets,” said Hilton, noting that mechanical and electrical bids were substantially over budget.

The county also added a generator that would power the entire building. The original design only allowed for a portion of the building to have this backup, Hilton said.

He expects final construction costs to be available in February.

Still, work is continuing on the site.

The rerouting of a tunnel between the building and the Guilford County Courthouse is complete, as well as construction of the holding cells.

“The big equipment is going to roll in in a few weeks to start taking the building down,” Hilton said. “We're going to start taking the concrete curtain walls off the exterior and then we're going to start paring it down. … You'll be able to see a lot in the next few weeks in happen.”

The building should be ready to open in July 2024, Hilton said. At that point, the adjacent Otto Zenke building — where the sheriff’s administrative offices are now — would be demolished to make way for additional parking.