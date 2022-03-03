Guilford's newest commissioner welcomes the 'headaches', pledges to be 'servant leader'

GREENSBORO — Guilford County’s newest commissioner, Frankie T. Jones Jr., took the oath of office on Thursday night.
Former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Henry Frye administered the oath to Jones, who was surrounded by family.
Jones will represent District 7, which covers eastern Greensboro and Pleasant Garden. The seat became open in January with the death of longtime Commissioner Carolyn Coleman.
Jones, an attorney and a vice president at Lincoln Financial, will finish out Coleman’s term, which ends in December.
“We would like to officially welcome you as a member of this august body with all of the rights and privileges,” Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston said, “and all the headaches and phone calls yet to come.”
After being sworn in, Jones asked for a moment of silence in honor of Coleman, whom he called “a legend in this county, in the state and in our nation.”
“I welcome the challenge, the headaches — as Mr. Alston just mentioned — and the constant conversations around what the best job I can possibly do for the people of District 7,” said Jones, pledging to be a “servant leader.”
Because Coleman was a Democrat, the decision to find her replacement fell on the Guilford County Democratic Party. Members voted last month to nominate Jones.
District 7 is one of five seats on the board up for election this year, and Jones has filed to run for a full term in that district.
In other news, the board also unanimously voted to name the Guilford County Animal Resource’s surgery facility “Susie’s Medical Surgery Ward.”
Susie, a pit bull-shepherd mix, was found beaten, severely burned and left for dead at a Greensboro park in 2009.
The community rallied around the 2-month-old puppy, who eventually recovered and went on to become a therapy dog, visiting schools, churches and hospitals.
The man who abused Susie received six to eight months in prison on a charge of burning personal property — his girlfriend’s puppy at the time. He could have received the same sentence for burning a mattress. But on the animal cruelty charge, he only received probation.
Outrage over the case spurred Susie’s supporters to push for “Susie’s Law,” a measure that ultimately toughened the state’s animal cruelty laws in 2010. It allows for a jail sentence of up to eight months for the crime.
Donna Smith Lawrence, who adopted Susie, recently announced the now 12-year-old dog has bone cancer in her spine. Susie is set to undergo the first of five rounds of radiation on Monday, Lawrence said.
“Susie has brought healing to so many people in so many ways,” Lawrence told the commissioners. “She speaks a powerful message of love, hope and forgiveness.”
Lawrence noted that Susie has inspired a movie, books and stuffed animals, and was the recipient of an American Humane Hero Dog Award in 2014.
After adopting the dog, Lawrence started Susie’s Hope, a nonprofit to raise awareness about animal cruelty and to help rescue and foster unwanted, neglected and abused animals. She thanked the board for honoring Susie and for those who have contributed to defray her medical expenses.
“We’re very optimistic and very hopeful that Susie will have much more time with us,” Lawrence said. However, she added, her voice breaking, “when the time comes, Susie will let me know and I will say my temporary goodbyes to her. … Please continue to pray for our Susie.”
Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish also attended Thursday’s meeting to applaud the commissioners’ move to honor Susie. He recalled the difficulty 10 years ago of explaining to Lawrence and others that the laws at the time would not allow jail time for animal cruelty.
“(Animal cruelty) is something that’s a scourge on our society,” he said. “Susie has done a wonderful job as an ambassador, as a teacher, of going out and letting … people know what can happen at the hands of a human being when they have evil in their heart and they do what they do to an animal.”
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.