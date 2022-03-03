Guilford's newest commissioner welcomes the 'headaches', pledges to be 'servant leader'

“Susie has brought healing to so many people in so many ways,” Lawrence told the commissioners. “She speaks a powerful message of love, hope and forgiveness.”

Lawrence noted that Susie has inspired a movie, books and stuffed animals, and was the recipient of an American Humane Hero Dog Award in 2014.

After adopting the dog, Lawrence started Susie’s Hope, a nonprofit to raise awareness about animal cruelty and to help rescue and foster unwanted, neglected and abused animals. She thanked the board for honoring Susie and for those who have contributed to defray her medical expenses.

“We’re very optimistic and very hopeful that Susie will have much more time with us,” Lawrence said. However, she added, her voice breaking, “when the time comes, Susie will let me know and I will say my temporary goodbyes to her. … Please continue to pray for our Susie.”

Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish also attended Thursday’s meeting to applaud the commissioners’ move to honor Susie. He recalled the difficulty 10 years ago of explaining to Lawrence and others that the laws at the time would not allow jail time for animal cruelty.

“(Animal cruelty) is something that’s a scourge on our society,” he said. “Susie has done a wonderful job as an ambassador, as a teacher, of going out and letting … people know what can happen at the hands of a human being when they have evil in their heart and they do what they do to an animal.”

