Has Guilford County valued your house too high? You can appeal that, but be sure to bring some evidence.

GREENSBORO — With the sharp rise in property values, Guilford County homeowners are likely wondering — maybe even fretting — how much their property tax is going to be this year.

Neither the Greensboro City Council nor the Guilford County Board of Commissioners has determined property tax rates — decisions that likely will be made in June. However, homeowners have a shot at affecting the other part of the property tax equation — what value the county puts on your property.

Properties throughout the county were reappraised this year based on what the county determined the fair market value was on Jan. 1 — in other words, how much could you have gotten for your property on that date.

And with the housing boom, most homeowners saw an increase in the value of their house when the county sent out revaluation notices earlier this year.

But owners can appeal that value and try to get it lowered.

The deadline for informal appeals, where a property owner asks the county to double-check its revaluation, passed on March 22. However, all property owners have until May 16 to formally appeal the value to the Guilford County Board of Equalization and Review, Guilford County Tax Director Ben Chavis said.

Chavis said those appeals will be heard and decided by this fall.

Attorney John A. Cocklereece Jr., who specializes in property tax value appeals, said that property owners will need to gather some evidence if they’re going to appeal.

“Just going in and saying ‘I think my property value is too high’ is not going to cut it,” he said. “You’ve got to be willing to figure out how to get evidence that the value is too high.”

For residential properties, Cocklereece said owners should look at what comparable properties sold for, particularly in the same neighborhood, within the three past years.

“And obviously, there you have to make some adjustments to have ... an apples-to-apples comparison,” he said.

For instance, Cocklereece said a bigger house down the street probably would sell for more, even if it’s otherwise the same as your house. However, determining how much that house sold on a per-square-foot basis could be useful if that figure could be used to show your comparable home’s per-square-foot value is lower than the county’s appraisal.

Private appraisals done in the past couple of years, say for refinancing a mortgage, that show a value lower than the county’s figure are also useful. “That certainly is strong evidence that shows the value is not as much as the county says,” Cocklereece said.

If you’re not sure you can produce this evidence, Cocklereece said go ahead and file for the appeal.

“They won’t schedule your hearing immediately ... so you will have a lot of time, maybe a couple of months even, to accumulate information to see whether in fact your value is overstated or not,” he said. “It’s really kind of no harm no foul if you withdraw the appeal.”

In his experience, Cocklereece said, “the nature of the beast is simply that the vast number of appeals to the local board are denied — 90% I would guess, if not higher. And a lot of that is because ... people just come in and say ‘this is just too high’” without supporting evidence.

“But even though your value goes up, that doesn’t necessarily mean your tax bill will go up proportionately because it all depends not only on the value, but on the tax rate. And it’s up to the county and the city to set the tax rate,” Cocklereece said.

Chavis said anyone with questions about the appeal process should call his office at 336-641-4814. To appeal the county’s revaluation, go to https://appeals.guilfordcountync.gov.

