Here's how Greensboro council decided to dole out $32 million freed up by ARPA money

GREENSBORO — The City Council voted Tuesday on how to spend the remaining $32 million it received in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The bulk of the money went toward infrastructure improvements, economic development and public safety.

The money will be funneled through the city’s general fund because the city elected to use the ARPA funds to reimburse itself for past expenses.

This freed up money in the general fund and allowed the city to avoid forcing smaller nonprofits spend money to meet the stringent federal reporting requirements attached to ARPA funding.

The city previously had allocated more than $27 million of the $59.4 million in ARPA money it received.

On Tuesday, the council voted on the following:

Affordable Housing

$2 million to city for affordable housing micro-units and down payment assistance.

$1.5 million for Habitat for Humanity to build homes in east Greensboro.

$800,000 to Community Housing Solutions for home safety improvements.

$500,000 to the Greensboro Housing Coalition for operating support. Councilman Hugh Holston, who chairs the nonprofit, was recused from voting.

Infrastructure Renewal/Economic Development

$5.9 million to the city for Bryan Park North infrastructure and amenities.

$2 million to the city for course and infrastructure improvements at Gillespie Golf Course.

$1 million to the city for replacing the roof on the Sportsplex.

$1 million to city to implement a shipping container hub to house small businesses as part of the Downtown Strategic Plan. Councilman Zack Matheny, who is President of Downtown Greensboro Inc., was recused from the vote.

$1 million to city for improvements to South Elm Street in the Innovation District.

$1.1 million to city for a music hall.

$1 million to city for implementing a trolley from Gate City Boulevard/Elm Street to Revolution Mill.

$375,000 to the Greensboro Science Center for expanded parking.

$250,000 to the city for investment in the tornado-damaged area in east Greensboro.

Public Safety

$9 million to the city for a fire station to support development in east Greensboro.

$1 million to the city to create police neighborhood hubs.

Employee/Organizational Support

$1,818,056 to the city to replenish insurance fund to pay legal settlements.

$990,000 to the city to delay a health insurance premium increase for employees.

$660,000 to the city to support a transition to bi-weekly pay.