Historic home on Summit Avenue razed, raising questions about what went wrong with the permitting process

Records show Adebayo Properties also owns a second Greensboro home at 701 Mayflower Drive that was purchased on June 29, 2020.

Adebayo, who famously goes by “Bam,” does have Guilford County connections. The now-23-year-old basketball star played for three years at Pinetown Northside High School before spending his senior year at High Point Christian and playing one season at the University of Kentucky.

It is not evident why Adebayo bought the Greensboro properties.

According to Briggs, a careful review is occurring into what happened and how that affects the property moving forward.

“There is state law that still needs to be adhered to. This omission — it needs to be reviewed legally.

“Does this mean that this property is suddenly free of all incumbents with state law that all the other properties in the neighborhood have to adhere to? That doesn’t seem very fair.”

With the home gone, so is a piece of history.

To Briggs’ knowledge, nothing was saved from the nearly 100-year-old house, but Ham said she thinks two mantles might have been salvaged.