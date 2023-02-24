SUMMERFIELD — Though the initial buyer for the town’s historic hardware store pulled out, town officials are hopeful they’ll close the deal with another interested party.

Town Manager Scott Whitaker said a second party made an offer on the Gordon Hardware Store, but that the price was below that set by the town.

On Monday, the Town Council agreed to cut its asking price by $30,000, to $85,000. However, that does not include the fee charged by Preservation North Carolina — the nonprofit tasked with marketing the property. When that’s factored in, Whitaker said the price likely will be $95,000.

That amount is still more than was offered. “We’re in negotiations, we’re hopeful there will be (a sale contract) soon,” Whitaker said.

The 3,510-square-foot store was built in the 1870s by local carpenter George J. Smith.

The town opted to sell it and the Alexander Strong Martin House, circa 1835, last summer after determining the cost of renovating the buildings was too high.

The two properties are across from each other on Summerfield Road at N.C. 150. They’re part of the Summerfield National Register Historic District.

The 2,694-square-foot Martin House is listed for $110,000 on Preservation North Carolina’s website.

“We have a party that’s seriously interested (in the Martin House) and working to see what it would take to implement their idea,” Whitaker said.

He could not say what the proposed plans are for either building.

Cathleen Turner of Preservation North Carolina, said in December that protective covenants on the buildings will ensure preservation of “character defining features inside and out.” Turner could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Photos: Historic properties in Summerfield