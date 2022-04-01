How could $100,000 help your neighborhood? The city of Greensboro wants your ideas.

GREENSBORO — How would you spend $100,000 of taxpayer money in your neighborhood?

City residents can weigh in on this through the city's "participatory budgeting" process. The city extended its idea collection phase for using this money through April 20. Residents can submit their ideas by filling out the idea form at PBGreensboro.com. The form is available in English and Spanish.

Each City Council district will receive $100,000 under the program, which has been in existence since 2014.

The money must be spent for improvements on city property or for programs that can be executed by city staff. They must be one-time expenses that benefit the public.

The city has received about 200 ideas so far, but it would like to receive at least 300.

"We want to make sure we have a robust list of projects," said Karen Kixmiller, a senior budget and management analyst for the city.

Among the ideas submitted so far are replacing neighborhood basketball hoops, creating a teen talk show, new bus shelters and lending libraries at recreational facilities that don't have a library nearby, Kixmiller said.

Two other ideas that might be paired, Kixmiller said, are a tool lending program — where residents can check out saws or other equipment — and a program to teach people how to make basic home repairs.

Other ideas the city received are not doable because they involve private or school properties, or they are too expensive, such as paving a neighborhood street, she said. Bus shelters also can be tricky, Kixmiller said, because the city must have enough right of way to install the concrete pad for the shelter.

Leila Lewis, the program's outreach and program coordinator, said in a news release that suggestions for arts or history programs are welcome.

Past projects that have proved popular include murals, solar-powered cellphone charging stations and a railing with silver lights attached on the Walker Avenue Bridge, which addressed a safety issue, Kixmiller said. "You can kind of think outside of the box," she added.

The city also is also recruiting volunteers to serve on the committees that will vet the ideas and prepare ballots for residents to vote on the ideas. Training for volunteers is at 10:30 a.m. April 9, at the Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Volunteer forms are available at www.pbgreensboro.com/volunteer and will serve as an RSVP for the training. Volunteers are expected to attend one or two meetings a month between April and July, where they will meet with each other and city staff to evaluate the ideas.

Kixmiller said it's a great way for residents to learn how things in the city get built and to connect with their own neighborhoods. "It's really a great way to educate themselves," she said. "And you can see a tangible change in your neighborhood."

For more information about volunteering, contact Leila Lewis at Leila.lewis@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2406. To learn more about the program, visit www.PBGreensboro.com.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

