How Greensboro police officers use Flock roadside cameras

The changes are aimed to address complaints about people obstructing sidewalks and doorways and leaving behind trash.
The City Council gave the go ahead to spend nearly $2.5 million of the $59.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding it received.
The city annexed 1,094 acres during the first six months of this year — surpassing the record-breaking 736 acres it annexed in all of 2021.
The cameras are optimized to shoot the rear of passing vehicles, capturing the make, model, color, license plate and state that issued the plate.
