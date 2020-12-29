How NC’s members of Congress voted on $2,000 stimulus checks

Americans might yet get $2,000 stimulus checks during the coronavirus pandemic.

A bill proposing that amount has passed the U.S. House and is now in the Senate, though Republicans blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats and split within their own ranks over whether to boost spending or defy the White House.

McConnell started the process for proceeding to votes on two bills later in this week on the issue.

One would be the House-passed bill for approving $2,000 stimulus checks. The second measure would combine the $2,000 checks with the establishment of a commission to study election fraud and a repeal of liability protections for the technology companies and other firms, according to the Washington Post.

Many Democrats oppose the inclusion of the election commission and the technology repeal, so they would almost certainly vote against that broader measure, the Washington Post reported.

If either measure is approved, the checks, for those who qualify, would be an increase from the $600 in Congress’s latest COVID-19 relief package. President Donald Trump had demanded the amount be increased to $2,000 before he eventually signed the bill with the lower amount.