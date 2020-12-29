How NC’s members of Congress voted on $2,000 stimulus checks

Americans might yet get $2,000 stimulus checks during the coronavirus pandemic.
A bill proposing that amount has passed the U.S. House and is now in the Senate, though Republicans blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats and split within their own ranks over whether to boost spending or defy the White House.
McConnell started the process for proceeding to votes on two bills later in this week on the issue.
One would be the House-passed bill for approving $2,000 stimulus checks. The second measure would combine the $2,000 checks with the establishment of a commission to study election fraud and a repeal of liability protections for the technology companies and other firms, according to the Washington Post.
Many Democrats oppose the inclusion of the election commission and the technology repeal, so they would almost certainly vote against that broader measure, the Washington Post reported.
If either measure is approved, the checks, for those who qualify, would be an increase from the $600 in Congress’s latest COVID-19 relief package. President Donald Trump had demanded the amount be increased to $2,000 before he eventually signed the bill with the lower amount.
The original bill passed 275-134 in the House, with 21 representatives not voting, including U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, who leaves office in January. The Greensboro Republican has announced he'll seek a U.S. Senate seat in 2022.
North Carolina’s votes in the House fell along party lines, despite the Republican president’s support for bigger checks. Supporters were overwhelmingly Democrats, with 231 votes compared to 44 Republican votes.
Here’s how North Carolina members of the House voted for the $2,000 checks:
Yes votes
• U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, Democrat
• U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, Democrat
• U.S. Rep. David Price, Democrat
No votes
• U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, Republican
• U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, Republican
• U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, Republican
• U.S. Rep. George Holding, Republican
• U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, Republican
• U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, Republican
• U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, Republican
• U.S. Rep. David Rouzer, Republican
Did not vote
• U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, Republican