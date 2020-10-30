HPU Poll: Fewer than half in N.C. approve of President Trump's job performance

HIGH POINT — Slightly more than half of registered voters in North Carolina disapprove of President Donald Trump's performance as the nation's leader, according to a High Point University Poll published Friday.

The president's job approval rating stands at 43 percent, according to the poll. His disapproval rating is 51 percent in the latest HPU Poll.

The latest results are in line with numbers from the past two HPU Polls. A poll published in July had the president's approval rating at 43 percent. The Oct. 2 poll showed his approval rating at 44 percent. Fifty percent of those surveyed in both polls disapproved of the president's job performance.

Among those who have voted already or plan to vote, the president fared a little better: 46 percent of those said they approve of Trump's job performance, while 50 percent do not.