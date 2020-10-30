HPU Poll: Fewer than half in N.C. approve of President Trump's job performance

HIGH POINT — Slightly more than half of registered voters in North Carolina disapprove of President Donald Trump's performance as the nation's leader, according to a High Point University Poll published Friday.
The president's job approval rating stands at 43 percent, according to the poll. His disapproval rating is 51 percent in the latest HPU Poll.
The latest results are in line with numbers from the past two HPU Polls. A poll published in July had the president's approval rating at 43 percent. The Oct. 2 poll showed his approval rating at 44 percent. Fifty percent of those surveyed in both polls disapproved of the president's job performance.
Among those who have voted already or plan to vote, the president fared a little better: 46 percent of those said they approve of Trump's job performance, while 50 percent do not.
It's unclear what Friday's poll results mean for Trump's re-election prospects. But Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll, said in a statement that “these ratings give us insight into how voters are seeing these candidates as we approach Election Day.”
Polls of North Carolina conducted by state and national firms show a close race between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. In the last 10 N.C. surveys recorded by the Real Clear Politics polltracking website, Biden is ahead in six polls, Trump leads in two, and two polls show ties.
The last poll done by an N.C. higher education institution that's included in the Real Clear Politics roundup showed Biden with a 50-percent-to-47-percent advantage. That poll, done by East Carolina University's Center for Survey Research, surveyed 1,155 likely N.C. voters from Oct. 15-18.
A Meredith Poll conducted by Meredith University in Raleigh said Biden leads in North Carolina by 48 percent to 44 percent, with 4.4 percent undecided. That poll of 732 registered N.C. voters was conducted Oct. 16-19.
The latest HPU Poll also asked about two other top North Carolina officials.
Forty-nine percent approve of Gov. Roy Cooper's job performance, while 36 percent disapproved.
Only 30 percent of those surveyed say they approve of how Sen. Thom Tillis is doing. Half disapproved.
Both Cooper, a Democrat, and Tillis, a Republican, are up for re-election Tuesday.
The HPU Poll was based on live telephone interviews and an online survey conducted by the university's Survey Research Center between Oct. 9-28. Eight hundred registered voters from across N.C. were surveyed. The poll has a margin of error of about plus or minus 4 percentage points. Click here for more details about Friday's survey.
