HPU Poll: President Joe Biden's job approval rating falls below 50% in N.C.

HIGH POINT — President Joe Biden hasn't won over North Carolinians, but more people for now approve than disapprove of his job performance.

A High Point University Poll that came out Tuesday found that fewer than half of North Carolina residents — 48% — approve of Biden's job performance six weeks into his presidency.

Another 37% said they don't like what Biden has done so far. The remaining 15% declined to give an opinion.

The president's approval rating has fallen a few points since the first HPU Poll of the Biden presidency. Those results, released Feb. 9, found that 51% approved of the new president's performance while 32% disapproved.

The latest HPU Poll results suggest that Biden is less popular in North Carolina, which he didn't carry in November, than he is nationally. National opinion polls done in February put Biden's approval rating at somewhere between 50 and 60%. The Real Clear Politics polling average pegs Biden's approval rating at just above 55%.

But Biden is faring better in opinion surveys than his predecessor.