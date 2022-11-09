In a race she took 'very seriously,' Manning makes a welcome return to Washington

GREENSBORO — Incumbent Kathy Manning won the U.S. House District 6 race with 54% of the vote, handily beating her two opponents, according to complete but unofficial results.

“We took this race very, very seriously,” Manning told supporters late Tuesday night, “and this is the result of hard work by hundreds of people — including all of you in this room.”

With all 215 precincts reporting, Republican Christian Castelli, 52, received 45% of the vote. Libertarian candidate Thomas Watercott, 60, garnered 1% of the returns.

Manning will represent all of Guilford and Rockingham, most of Caswell and part of Forsyth counties for the two-year term, which pays $174,000 annually. She ran on a broad platform that included affordable health care, job creation, protecting the environment and a woman’s right to choose abortion.

After thanking her family and supporters, the 65-year-old Manning praised the state Supreme Court for requiring the congressional district maps be redrawn.

“There were many people who thought this night would never happen because our Republican-controlled General Assembly tried so desperately to destroy this district by slicing Guilford County into four different pieces and that would have made it impossible for any Democrat in this Democratic county,” Manning said. “Those justices in their wisdom threw out outrageously partisan maps and required those maps to be redrawn.

“And when we finally did get a good map, I was actually referred to by my friends in Washington as the Lazarus of the Democrats.”

Castelli, who served five tours in Afghanistan as a U.S. Army Green Beret, did not return a message seeking comment late Tuesday. He had campaigned on fiscal responsibility, energy independence, parental choice in education, securing the nation’s borders and civil liberties, including what he called unconstitutional vaccine mandates.

Watercott, a truck driver and disabled U.S. Army veteran, said he hasn’t given up on politics.

“It was a learning experience, and I expect to do better in 2024,” he said by phone Tuesday night. “I thank everyone who got out and voted. That’s important. That’s part of our democratic process.”

Watercott had campaigned on a federalism platform, which favors individual rights and state’s rights over federal government control. He sought to eliminate the income tax and most taxes on investments, substituting it with the “Fair Tax” where people would pay a sales tax on purchases of new goods and services, excluding necessities.

Manning was joined by her husband, businessman Randall Kaplan, and several family members in celebrating her win at the Elm & Bain venue in downtown Greensboro.

The mother of three adult children, Manning worked for years as an immigration lawyer and led efforts for the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro to secure private funding for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown.

Over the years, she has worked with many arts groups, other civic initiatives and prominent religious organizations, including a stint as the first woman to chair the board of the influential Jewish Federations of North America.

She ran an unsuccessful congressional candidacy against Republican Ted Budd in 2018, but later won election to represent the 6th District and has served in Congress since 2021.

She recalled Tuesday that she entered Congress during the height of the pandemic, when “so many people were locked in their homes, our schools were closed, 20 million people were out of work, nobody was vaccinated and thousands of people were dying every day.”

“The first big vote we took was the American Rescue Plan,” Manning said to the cheering crowd. “That is the plan that allowed us to get 250 million people in this country vaccinated. That’s why we are able to be in this room together today.”