In first 2 days, 1,121 vote early in Greensboro elections; early voting resumes Monday

GREENSBORO — As of Friday night, 1,121 people had voted early in the city's municipal election, records show.

Early voting began Thursday for the July 26 election, which includes races for mayor and City Council and $135 million in five separate bond issues.

Polls are closed this weekend, but early voting resumes on Monday at six sites:

Old Courthouse, Carolyn Q. Coleman Conference Room (formerly Blue Room) First Floor — Room 108, 301 W. Market St.

Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive.

Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St.

Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road.

Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive.

Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road (Jamestown).

Get early voting totals here.

Find out more election information at the Guilford County Board of Elections website.

Here's the early voting schedule: