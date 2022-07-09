 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

In first 2 days, 1,121 vote early in Greensboro elections; early voting resumes Monday

  • 0
Early Voting (copy)

Early voting runs through July 23 for the July 26 municipal election in Greensboro.

 PAIGE DINGLER, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — As of Friday night, 1,121 people had voted early in the city's municipal election, records show.

Early voting began Thursday for the July 26 election, which includes races for mayor and City Council and $135 million in five separate bond issues. 

Polls are closed this weekend, but early voting resumes on Monday at six sites:

  • Old Courthouse, Carolyn Q. Coleman Conference Room (formerly Blue Room) First Floor — Room 108, 301 W. Market St.
  • Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive.
  • Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St.
  • Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road.
  • Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive.
  • Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road (Jamestown).

Get early voting totals here.

Find out more election information at the Guilford County Board of Elections website.

People are also reading…

Here's the early voting schedule:

Download PDF Early voting sites for July 26 municipal election
Early voting begins for July 26 Greensboro municipal election
Certification of Guilford school bond referendum still stalled as Branson gets more time to consider appeal
0 Comments

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert