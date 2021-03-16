Incumbent Hoffmann to run for reelection to council in District 4

GREENSBORO — District 4 Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann plans to run for reelection in November she said this week in a news release.
Hoffmann was first elected to the council in 2011 and was most recently reelected in 2017.
Her district covers much of northwest Greensboro.
Hoffmann said in a written statement that Greensboro is reinventing itself from a primarily manufacturing center into an economy that "welcomes logistics, aviation, advanced manufacturing and life sciences.
"To continue progress and ensure Greensboro is a desirable place to live and attractive to business, City Council must offer vision, inspiration, and effective leadership," she said in the statement.
Hoffmann has become an advocate for retail and commercial development that goes beyond what Greensboro has seen in its history with more innovative design, walkability and density that she believes is appropriate for the urban areas of the city.
Hoffman said reduced crime and affordable housing are among her top goals.
And as a retired business executive, Hoffmann wants to see more students choosing to stay in the city.
"We want to keep them here after graduation to raise families, create new business, and add to the diversity and vibrancy of our city," she said. "They need mentors to help open doors and show them paths to meaningful careers in Greensboro. I will continue to support and appoint young professionals who are interested in civic and business leadership to our boards and commissions."
Several candidates have announced plans to run for City Council.
Tracy Furman is running for one of the city's three at-large council seats.
In District 3, former Councilman Zack Matheny and business consultant Chip Roth are running to replace Councilman Justin Outling, who has declared his candidacy for mayor against Mayor Nancy Vaughan.
And incumbent Councilwoman Tammi Thurm has announced she is seeking reelection in District 5.
Filing begins July 26 for Greensboro's council races on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.