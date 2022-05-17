Incumbent Kay Cashion set to face Alan Branson for at-large seat on Guilford County Board of Commissioners

GREENSBORO — According to complete but unofficial results, incumbent Kay Cashion won the Democratic primary for the at-large seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

Cashion held just more than 53% of the vote compared to nearly 47% earned by the Rev. Greg Drumwright with all precincts reporting.

Cashion has served as a commissioner since replacing Jeff Thigpen after voters picked him to become the register of deeds in the 2004 election. When Thigpen had to resign his District 6 seat, the board appointed Cashion, then age 70, to fill the term.

Drumwright, 42, who narrowly lost his race for a school board seat in Guilford County in 2018, said people encouraged him to run for this office. He said he would become the county’s first at-large commissioner of color if elected.

Cashion will face former county commissioner Alan Branson, who had nearly 70% of the vote in the Republican primary with all precincts reporting.

In the Republican primary, Branson took an early lead on the way to easily defeating political newcomer Alvin Robinson, a former firefighter for the city of Greensboro for nearly 19 years.

Branson, 55, has name recognition because he has previously served as a commissioner in the District 4 seat for two terms. He narrowly lost that seat in 2020 and contested the results for several weeks before conceding to Mary Beth Murphy, a Democrat. He said recently that he wanted to run for a third term.

"I'm looking forward to moving toward November and bringing a conservative voice to the people of Guilford County," Branson said by telephone after getting home late Tuesday. "Hard work, support and name recognition does help. People are paying attention."

In addition to his political experience in Guilford County, he helps run the family’s trucking company, Stout Trucking Co. As a third-generation business owner, Branson said he’s concerned about the rising cost of doing business, community safety and economic development for future generations.

Robinson, 41, said he enjoyed talking with people about his campaign and the Christian values that are important to him.

Once the polls closed Tuesday, Robinson said his family went to eat dinner together to celebrate the journey that brought them through the primary.

"It's been a great experience," Robinson said by telephone Tuesday night.

He said he wants to continue to be involved in helping educate voters.

"This is just the start," Robinson said. "We are going to be active promoting Biblical citizenship. We've got work to do."