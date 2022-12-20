It takes a village: This idea may be the future in how to shelter Greensboro's homeless

GREENSBORO — Workers have begun installing a village of 30 pallet houses at Pomona Park to shelter people who are homeless this winter.

The units are not actually built out of wood pallets. Instead, they consist of fiberglass-reinforced plastic with a foam insulating core and aluminum framing, according to manufacturer Pallet PBC. Each prefabricated unit is 64 square feet, includes a 1,500-watt heater, and can accommodate two people.

Troy Powell, the city's neighborhood impact manager, said Monday that the completed structures are rated to withstand winds up to 170 mph.

The City Council approved buying the pallet houses in October. The 30 units cost the city about $380,000, Powell said. Washington-based Pallet PBC says the units, which can be erected and broken down multiple times, last about 10 years.

The purchase was not without controversy, as some advocates for homeless people and Councilman Zack Matheny said the money would be better spent on more permanent housing.

The first six units, including two handicap-accessible units, should be completed by the end of Wednesday, Powell said. Those units will be able to house between 10 and 12 people.

"These six here ... I call that kind of the Christmas Village because they're going to be done by Christmas," Powell said.

The Interactive Resource Center is managing moving people into the structures. Kristina Singleton of the IRC said people will move into the first six units on Friday — the low that night is expected to be 15 degrees — and she hopes the remaining pallet houses will be occupied next week.

The units are being built on the grassy baseball outfield of Pomona Park. The park's diamond infield has special matting installed over a concrete pad to accommodate people with mobility issues. A temporary fence will be installed around this to prevent unwanted foot traffic.

The rest of the park will remain open for use, Powell said.

The location was chosen from other city-owned facilities because of its ability to provide the lowest impact to surrounding neighborhoods while also allowing bus access and safety.

Pallet PBC will be at the site today to train city staff and local contractors on how to assemble the units. Power for the initial six units will come from a building at the park.

Duke Power is slated to move a transformer at the athletics field and run electricity underground to power the remaining units.

Powell said none of the units have receptacles, but instead will use switches for heat, lights and the like.

The park's restroom facilities will serve residents.

The units will be removed in March; baseball season at the park begins in April, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said in an email.

The site also will accommodate 42 spaces for overnight parking for people who are living in their cars. That program will begin Friday, Singleton said.

The site will have around-the-clock security. After the shelters are removed, the outfield surface will be brought back into playing condition, according to the city's website.