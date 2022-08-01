'It was important to wait': Outling won't seek recount in Greensboro mayor's race

GREENSBORO — City Councilman Justin Outling said on Monday he will not seek a recount in the mayoral race.

Although he didn't use the word concede, Outling said "all the votes have been cast and I have no reason to suspect that it will now result in my being the next mayor."

In an email to supporters Monday afternoon, Outling said: “Based on the small number of provisional, absentee and absentee military ballots remaining, it is apparent that Nancy Vaughan will be reelected mayor of Greensboro. With an historically close race and a margin of only 1.3% between the votes for the incumbent mayor and myself, it was important to wait to make a statement until the outcome was clear.”

State law says a recount can be requested if the difference in votes between two candidates is not more than 1% of the total ballots cast.

Outling said last week he was considering a recount.

Vaughan received 13,932 votes to Outling’s 13,507 — a 425-vote difference — in the July 26 election, according to unofficial results released last week by the Guilford County Board of Elections.

There also were 4,921 write-in votes in the mayor’s race. A third candidate, Chris Meadows, waged a late write-in campaign.

However, these figures do not include provisional ballots and mail-in votes postmarked by July 26 but received as late as last Friday. The Guilford County Board of Elections will hold a public vote this Friday to certify the election results.

As of last Wednesday morning, Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said he received 17 absentee ballots and about 34 provisional ballots that remained to be counted. It was unclear how many votes were received in the following days. Collicutt could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Reached by phone late Monday afternoon, Vaughan said she had not heard from Outling but had seen the email.

“I wish him well,” Vaughan said. “I will reach out to his supporters and others to continue the work that we've been doing.”

Outling, who represents District 3 on the City Council, thanked his supporters and said he intended to continue advocating for the city and its residents. Zack Matheny, president of Downtown Greensboro Inc., was elected to fill the District 3 seat.