It's a rematch for Thurm, Wilkins in District 5 Greensboro City Council race on Tuesday

GREENSBORO — Tammi Thurm has the seat. Tony Wilkins wants it back. In the primary, they were separated by only about 200 votes.

This is Greensboro City Council's District 5 race. It's among the council races for Tuesday's municipal general elections. Voters in each of Greensboro's five council districts have the opportunity to vote for a representative for their district, as well as three "at-large" councilmembers and a mayor.

In 2017, then-Councilman Wilkins, who self-described as the council’s most conservative member, faced a challenge from his left by Thurm for the city's westernmost district. Thurm won the seat by 459 votes.

Now they are facing off again, after a three-way primary in May narrowed the field to Thurm and Wilkins. In that primary, Thurm got nearly 46% of the vote, Wilkins took 42% and the third candidate, Robert Bodenhamer, got about 12%.

Thurm, the administrator of a Greensboro law firm, said one big reason she is running for reelection is that she thinks the council has made some great progress in the last four years on key issues, especially economic development and housing.

Thurm said that includes buying a former hotel that the city looks to use to create supportive housing for people who have been homeless. She also pointed to companies that have announced plans for new jobs in the area, such as Toyota, Publix, Boom, Volvo, Proctor & Gamble and Syngenta.

"I want to see that momentum continue," she said.

Thurm said the top two issues she's most passionate about addressing while on the council are housing and transportation.

Wilkins works as a store manager at a local retail furniture store. Asked why he is running for city council, Wilkins said he's lived in Greensboro his entire life, raised a family, and operated a small business here for over 35 years.

"Because of my knowledge of the city, business experience, and 5 years previous experience on City Council, I believe I can contribute to making Greensboro a better place to live, work, and raise a family," he wrote.

He said the top two issues he is most passionate about addressing while on the council are improving public safety and making Greensboro a more business-friendly city.

Other district races

District 1: Felton Foushee is challenging incumbent Sharon Hightower. In the May 17 primary, Hightower took about 78% of the vote. Foushee came in second with about 13% to move forward to the city's general election on Tuesday.

District 2: Cecile (CC) Crawford is challenging incumbent Goldie Wells. Four people competed in the May primary for this seat, with Wells coming out on top at 43% and Crawford in second at about 30%.

District 3: Former Councilman Zack Matheny is unopposed. He took about 61% of the vote in the primary. Chip Roth, who came in second with about 28%, dropped out of the race due to health issues. The seat was open because Councilman Justin Outling is running for mayor.

District 4: Thurston H. Reeder Jr. is challenging incumbent Nancy Hoffmann. There was no primary for this race because there are only two candidates.

Mayor

Councilman Justin Outling is challenging incumbent Nancy Vaughan. The May primary whittled down the field from four to two. Vaughan led with 44.98% of the vote with Outling at 35.24%.

In an article before the primary, the candidates talked to the News & Record about issues such as affordable housing, growth and crime. Both said the city needs to work on improving salaries to attract and retain law enforcement officers.

As mayor, Outling said he would have regular work sessions with the police department and community members to “help identify the causes of crime, not just the locations, analyze those believed causes and develop specific action plans” with tracking and accountability.

Outling, a law partner at Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, represents District 3 on the City Council. He was appointed to the seat in June 2015 and later twice won reelection to the seat.

Vaughan said community outreach and listening are crucial to getting to the core causes of crime and she likes what the police department is doing. “(Officers) are going deeper into neighborhoods, kind of going back to old-fashioned neighborhood policing,” Vaughan said.

Vaughan, a real estate broker with Allen Tate Realtors, is seeking her fourth term as mayor and was first elected to the position in 2013. She also served four terms as a councilwoman.

The mayor serves a four-year term and receives an annual salary of $30,932.

City bonds

Voters will be asked to decide on five separate bonds: Housing ($30 million), parks and recreation ($70 million), firefighting facilities ($14 million), law enforcement facilities ($6 million), and transportation ($15 million).

The separate referendums equal $135 million worth of bonds. Each bond can be passed independently of the others. The city estimates repaying the bonds will take 1.25 cents of the tax rate or about $25 of the tax bill for a home valued at $200,000. The city already allocated $6 million for these bonds in its 2021-22 fiscal year budget, to account for the possibility that they will pass.