RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Joel Oakley to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 18, serving Guilford County. He will fill the vacancy created by Judge Tonia Cutchin’s appointment to the Superior Court.

“Joel Oakley brings years of legal expertise to the bench,” Cooper said in a news release. “I am confident that he will serve with fairness and dedication.”

Oakley is a solo practitioner in Greensboro with decades of experience in private practice. He previously was a Partner at Rumsey & Oakley. He is a member of the N.C. Advocates for Justice, the Greensboro Bar Association and has served four terms as President of the Greensboro Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

Oakley earned his bachelor of arts at Appalachian State University and his juris doctor at N.C. Central University School of Law.