Kay Cashion coasting over Jerry Alan Branson in at-large commissioner's race, with 40 precincts remaining

With early votes counted and 125 of 165 precincts reporting in the at-large seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, longtime Commissioner Kay Cashion, a Democrat, leads former Commissioner Jerry Alan Branson 94,437 votes to 65,834, or about 59% of the vote to 41%.
Though the majority of precincts have reported, less than 43% of the ballots cast have been counted because larger precincts typically take longer to report.
Branson, a Republican, served on the board for two terms representing District 4, including stints as vice chairman and chairman.
Cashion has served as a commissioner since replacing Jeff Thigpen after voters picked him to become the register of deeds in the 2004 election. When Thigpen had to resign his District 6 seat, the board appointed Cashion, then age 70, to fill the term.
Cashion said she has more work to do on county initiatives, while Branson said he is working toward bringing a conservative voice to the people of Guilford County.
“I love working across the county with different groups,” Cashion told the News & Record. “I grew up on a tobacco farm. I know what hard work is.”
During the Democratic primary in May, Cashion held just more than 53% of the vote compared to nearly 47% earned by the Rev. Greg Drumwright.
Now, she faces an opponent with name recognition and considerable experience as a former commissioner.
Branson was seeking a third term when he narrowly lost the District 4 seat in 2020 and contested the results for several weeks before conceding to Mary Beth Murphy, a Democrat.
Still wanting to serve on the board, Branson easily won the Republican primary in May for the at-large seat when the 55-year-old secured nearly 70% of votes over political newcomer Alvin Robinson.”