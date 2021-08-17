Kennedy resigns from Greensboro City Council; reason for departure unclear

GREENSBORO — Michelle Kennedy has resigned from the City Council, effective immediately, but the reason is unclear.

Kennedy submitted a resignation letter by email to Mayor Nancy Vaughan, who read it during Tuesday’s virtual meeting without comment. Kennedy wasn’t present.

Council will discuss filling the remainder of her term at a later meeting.

In the letter, Kennedy said, “it has been my great honor to represent the people of Greensboro as an at-large member of the Greensboro City Council. I’ve worked hard over these last few years to live up to the expectations that voters had when they elected me.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve.”

The other eight council members voted unanimously to accept her resignation.

In a short phone interview, Kennedy was tight-lipped on her future plans.

“I look forward to advancing issues of affordable housing,” Kennedy said.

Interim City Manager Chris Wilson said in a text message on Tuesday that he couldn’t provide any further information about her departure.