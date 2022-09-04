 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Labor Day closings

  • 0
  • Cover Media - Shareable

Here are some facts you may not have known about the holiday that celebrates the U.S. labor force, which is currently made up of over 160 million people.

Federal offices: Closed Monday

State offices: Closed Monday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday

High Point city offices: Closed Monday

County offices: Closed Monday

ABC stores: Closed Monday

Schools: Closed Monday

Greensboro Transit: GTA and Access GSO operate on a Saturday schedule, with services ending at 10 p.m. GTA will not offer service to GTCC’s Jamestown Campus. Regular service resumes on Tuesday.

High Point Transit: No service Monday.

People are also reading…

GARBAGE COLLECTION

(For week of Sept. 5)

Greensboro: No collection on Monday. Monday collection is on Tuesday. Tuesday collection is on Wednesday.

High Point: Collection delayed by one day. Collections are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert