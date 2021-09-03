 Skip to main content
Labor Day closings
Federal offices: Closed Monday

State offices: Closed Monday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday

High Point city offices: Closed Monday

County offices: Closed Monday

ABC stores: Closed Monday

Schools: Closed Monday

Greensboro Transit: GTA, HEAT and Access GSO operate on a Saturday schedule, with GTA and Access GSO services ending at 10 p.m. GTA will not offer service to GTCC’s Jamestown Campus. HEAT will not offer late night service.

High Point Transit: No service Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection on Monday. Monday collection is on Tuesday. Tuesday collection is on Wednesday.

High Point: Collection delayed by one day. Collections are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

