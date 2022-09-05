Labor Day closings

Federal offices: Closed today
State offices: Closed today
Greensboro city offices: Closed today
High Point city offices: Closed today
County offices: Closed today
ABC stores: Closed today
Schools: Closed today
Greensboro Transit: GTA and Access GSO operate on a Saturday schedule, with services ending at 10 p.m. GTA will not offer service to GTCC’s Jamestown Campus. Regular service resumes on Tuesday.
High Point Transit: No service today.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
(For week of Sept. 5)
Greensboro: No collection today. Monday collection is on Tuesday. Tuesday collection is on Wednesday.
High Point: Collection delayed by one day. Collections are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.