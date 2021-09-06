Labor Day closings

Federal offices: Closed Monday
State offices: Closed Monday
Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday
High Point city offices: Closed Monday
County offices: Closed Monday
ABC stores: Closed Monday
Schools: Closed Monday
Greensboro Transit: GTA, HEAT and Access GSO operate on a Saturday schedule, with GTA and Access GSO services ending at 10 p.m. GTA will not offer service to GTCC’s Jamestown Campus. HEAT will not offer late night service.
High Point Transit: No service Monday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No collection on Monday. Monday collection is on Tuesday. Tuesday collection is on Wednesday.
High Point: Collection delayed by one day. Collections are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
