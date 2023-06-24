GREENSBORO — In a move expected to free up police officers for more serious crimes, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill into law that allows civilians to investigate minor traffic accidents.

Municipalities could employ civilians to investigate accidents involving only property damage and to only issue citations. They would not be authorized to arrest people, nor would they be issued a weapon of any type, the new law says.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan praised the law, which was part of the city’s legislative agenda.

“Obviously I’m thrilled,” Vaughan said. “The fact that it’s statewide shows how impactful it’s been.”

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines also was excited. “We plan on implementing this as soon as we can the program set up,” Joines said. “We haven’t set up those specifics yet.”

The new law specifies that funding for the civilian investigators cannot supplant that allocated for sworn law enforcement officers already employed by the city.

Agencies throughout the state have struggled to fill vacant law enforcement positions, leaving many severely short-staffed.

When a similar measure was introduced during last year’s legislative session, it died in the Senate amid fears that it was a move to “defund the police,” Vaughan and Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Whitsett, said.

Hardister co-sponsored the latest bill with Reps. John Faircloth, R-Greensboro; Donny Lambeth, R-Winston-Salem; and Stephen M. Ross, R-Burlington.

Faircloth recently told Lee Newspapers that the law allows sheriff offices to utilize the investigators as well.

Though some in law enforcement were skeptical about the proposal, Hardister said, the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police was in favor of it.

“This is good news for law enforcement,” Hardister said. Sworn officers can concentrate on more serious crimes like assault and robberies, he said.

Civilian traffic investigators were allowed under previous legislation, but limited them specifically to the cities of Fayetteville and Wilmington.

In its recently passed budget, Greensboro included money to accommodate hiring civilian investigators, Vaughan said. Greensboro police spokeswoman Josie Cambarari said the department may start with five such investigators, though that number is not yet final.

Before civilian investigators can be deployed, Joines said a state certification training program must be developed by the N.C. Justice Academy.

After this training, civilian investigators must spend four weeks in the field training with a law enforcement officer experienced in traffic crash investigations, the law states.

Under the law, Civilian investigators will not be issued badges, but will be required to produce agency-authorized credentials upon request. Vehicles issued to them will not have law enforcement symbols and cannot use blue lights, though amber and red lights are permissible.

They are authorized to have vehicles removed that are obstructing a street or highway.

Vaughan praised Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson for bringing up the idea when she did a ride-along with him when he was deputy chief.

Thompson could not be reached for comment late Friday.