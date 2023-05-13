GREENSBORO – The McGirt-Horton Branch of the Greensboro Public Library will be closed for the next few days because of maintenance issues.
A notification will be sent when the branch, at 2501 Phillips Ave., re-opens.
All other locations are open during normal operating hours.
Visit the Library’s website or Facebook page for updates.
336-373-7064
