GREENSBORO — The McGirt-Horton Branch of the Greensboro Public Library will reopen Tuesday after it was closed over the weekend because of maintenance issues.
The library at 2501 Phillips Ave. will re-open at 9 a.m. Regular weekday business hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Kenwyn Caranna
