Like much of the nation, Guilford officials still dealing with fallout over 2020 election

GREENSBORO — Election officials nationwide have been inundated with public records requests related to voting processes or equipment, along with demands to retain the 2020 ballots. And Guilford County is no exception.

County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said he's received so many public records requests that he enlisted extra help to handle them.

“I was able to work with our administrative team for the county, which helped me with some of the volume,” Collicutt said Thursday. And the requests have slowed down “tremendously.”

All of the requests involved the 2020 election and none of them were from people in Guilford County, he added.

Of the roughly 20 requests — some of which were duplicates — a couple came from individuals in North Carolina and the others came from out of state.

“They seemed like they were copy and paste,” Collicutt said.

Some of the requests involved confidential information, which were denied, Collicutt said.

“There's something that comes out of our tabulation system called the 'cast vote record log,'” he said. “It's millions of lines of code, but it does have information in there that — in the right hands — could technically identify voters and how they voted.”

It’s not a record the county produces — nor ever has, Collicutt said, though it is possible to create one.

“We were asked to produce that and turn that over,” said Collicutt, who denied these requests based on the confidential nature of voting and the fact that it wasn’t a record the county created.

Reconciliation documents involving election returns also were requested.

Retrieving those from the 2020 election “is difficult because those are in boxes in the back of a warehouse,” Collicutt explained.

Some requests also sought longer retention of election documents.

Elections directors in other counties have seen similar requests for public records.

Michella Huff, the elections director in Surry County, told the Winston-Salem Journal that her staff spent 60 hours dealing with one request alone.

That came from Keith Senter, who chairs the Surry County Republican Party. Senter made headlines this past spring when, according to state elections officials, he threatened to have Huff fired or her pay reduced if she did not comply with demands he made in regard to accessing voting equipment.

The requests add to what's already been a busy year for Guilford County election workers. Races on Nov. 8 will be the third election this year, with primaries held in May and a Greensboro citywide election in July.

And some voters remain concerned that the voting systems are compromised or that the workers administering the elections are somehow altering the results.

“I do enjoy talking to voters about it," Collicutt said. “And typically ... I can handle a lot of things on the individual level. But that doesn't help on the larger scale — the voters that don't decide to pick up the phone and call, so it is a challenge that we have to deal with.”

Guilford County uses voting machines made by Election Systems & Software, one of two companies certified for use by the State Board of Elections.

Election workers test the equipment by running a dummy election, where they know beforehand what votes were fed into the machines. The vote tabulations must match what the known votes are, Collicutt said.

The test votes are cleared from the machines before they’re installed at a polling place. They are not connected to the internet or a computer network, Collicutt explained.

“Our official results are always here in Guilford County on our closed system,” he said.

The results uploaded to the State Board of Elections website on Election Night are copies of the original data. "So if somebody were to mess with the website ... the actual results reside here on our closed vote tabulation system," Collicutt said.

As for the upcoming mid-term election, Collicutt anticipates a good turnout — judging from the number of mail-in ballot requests his office has received.

“We’ve sent out 6,500 ballots right now and got back about 1,100,” he said. “It’s a pace higher than anything we’ve seen in a nonpresidential election.”

Potentially, however, voters still could be required to produce identification to vote. While a much-litigated voter ID law approved by the General Assembly in 2018 has never been enforced, it is being evaluated by the state's highest court.

The state Supreme Court heard arguments last Monday on whether it was reasonable for trial judges to throw out the law that they determined was tainted by racial bias and designed to help Republicans retain their grip on the legislature. The justices have not indicated when they will rule on the matter.

“As of (Thursday) … a photo ID is not going to be required at all in North Carolina. And if that changes, we'll of course have to change our processes,” Collicutt said.