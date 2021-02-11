Local university poll roundup: Marijuana legalization, Biden's programs and political approval ratings

President Joe Biden's programs: A HPU Poll out Thursday found that a majority of N.C. residents — 56 percent — said they think President Joe Biden will succeed in getting his programs passed into law.

Slightly more than half (52 percent) approve of Biden's policies and future plans, while a third are opposed.

Gov. Roy Cooper had similar numbers in Thursday's HPU Poll: 49 percent approve of the governor's policies, and 26 percent don't like them.

Political approval ratings: The HPU Poll came out Tuesday with a survey that found slight majority support for both Biden and Cooper.

Fifty-one percent of N.C. residents said they approve of Biden's performance as president, a job he has held for about three weeks. Thirty-two percent disapprove.

Support for Cooper, now in his second term as governor, stood at 52 percent. Thirty-one percent disapprove.