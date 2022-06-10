Locked out: Guilford jail officers say low pay, slim staffing make job 'dangerous'

GREENSBORO — Guilford County detention officers say they’re stretched too thin and the situation is "dangerous." They recently brought their concerns to the Board of Commissioners as it considers the proposed budget.

“Our officers are short-staffed to the point that it has become dangerous,” Ronta Johnson told the commissioners at last week’s public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget.

“You have one officer that’s responsible to two and three housing units. We have been working mandatory overtime hours since September 2021. During that time, we have experienced assaults. During that time, we’ve had shortages, with people walking out, and we also have experienced COVID.”

Johnson and several other officers asked commissioners for several things, including higher pay, longevity pay and a supplemental 401k contribution that sworn deputies already get under state law. Detention officers are not sworn officers, like deputies who patrol the streets.

And with 69 vacant positions, the detention officers say those changes are needed — soon.

“You don't know what it's like to be in a pod, something happened and you don’t know if everybody's going to get there to help,” Terrence Crenshaw said. “Or to be on the other side, trying to get there to help a fellow officer. It’s dangerous — each pod be about 40 to one.”

In Guilford County, the starting salary for a detention officer — someone with a high school diploma and no experience — is $40,688. But that amount can reach up to $68,250 with qualifying experience.

On Monday, the county announced a $4,000 signing bonus to help attract applicants to staff the county’s two jails in Greensboro and High Point.

The county has 450 approved detention officer positions (including the vacant ones) and the combined population of both jails averages to about 850 daily.

“I won’t sugarcoat it,” Sheriff Danny Rogers said. “The job itself is dangerous. And then when you’re … short staff, it does bring another level of danger.”

He said vacancies in staffing the jail is nothing new. And it’s a nationwide problem, which makes for fierce competition among counties to hire those people who are even willing to work inside a jail.

At a county commissioners’ work session Wednesday, Rogers provided figures showing the difference elsewhere in base starting salaries for detention officers:

• Alamance County: $3,975 more.

• Forsyth County: $395 more.

• Mecklenburg County: $11,842, plus $3,000 signing bonus.

• Wake County: $3,412 more.

• Durham County: $2,672, plus $6,000 signing bonus.

“Alamance County is right next door,” said Rogers, alluding to the local competition.

The county is currently in the midst of a compensation study, County Manager Michael Halford said, and $15 million has been set aside in the proposed budget for salary adjustments.

Guilford County detention officers also do not get the 5% supplemental 401k that sworn deputies automatically get under state law.

However, the county does offer up to a 5% matching contribution for all non-sworn employees, but it must be matched by the employee, Halford said.

As for the longevity pay, which rewards longterm employees, Rogers said the county used to have that for all employees, but did away with the incentive several years ago.

The proposed 2022-23 budget for the sheriff’s office is $80 million, with $68.9 million of that funded by the county.

Rogers remains hopeful he’ll be able to fill the vacant positions soon.

“I told the (county manager) we would have half of those positions filled within the next 60 to 90 days,” he said.

But filling them is only part of the solution.

"We need money to show support to keep these officers encouraged, to keep them working," Johnson told commissioners at the public hearing.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.