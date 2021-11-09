Longtime Guilford County commissioner Justin Conrad will not file for reelection

GREENSBORO — Longtime Guilford County Commissioner Justin Conrad announced Tuesday he won’t run for reelection when his term ends in December 2022.

Conrad, a Republican representing District 3 since 2014, said the decision not to file for re-election in December comes after months of consideration.

“I just feel like it’s time,” Conrad said in a phone interview Tuesday. “There’s a lot going on with me personally, as far as my business goes.”

The president of Libby Hill Seafood Restaurants said he’s confident he can continue fulfilling his duties as a county commissioner over the next year, but running a campaign and maintaining a proper work- and home-life balance would be difficult.

“It’s time to step back,” Conrad said. “When you spend eight years in a position, it’s OK to take a step back and let somebody else with new and fresh ideas have an opportunity to make an impact on the community.”

Conrad said one of his proudest accomplishments during his time as a commissioner is the role he played in bringing Jorge Ortega on as the county’s animal services director in January 2018.

