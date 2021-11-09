Longtime Guilford County commissioner Justin Conrad will not file for reelection

GREENSBORO — Longtime Guilford County Commissioner Justin Conrad announced Tuesday he won’t run for reelection when his term ends in December 2022.
Conrad, a Republican representing District 3 since 2014, said the decision not to file for re-election in December comes after months of consideration.
“I just feel like it’s time,” Conrad said in a phone interview Tuesday. “There’s a lot going on with me personally, as far as my business goes.”
The president of Libby Hill Seafood Restaurants said he’s confident he can continue fulfilling his duties as a county commissioner over the next year, but running a campaign and maintaining a proper work- and home-life balance would be difficult.
“It’s time to step back,” Conrad said. “When you spend eight years in a position, it’s OK to take a step back and let somebody else with new and fresh ideas have an opportunity to make an impact on the community.”
Conrad said one of his proudest accomplishments during his time as a commissioner is the role he played in bringing Jorge Ortega on as the county’s animal services director in January 2018.
“And then, of course, under Jorge’s work, we just recently opened a beautiful new facility — our Animal Resource Center,“ Conrad said.
He said his decision to forego pursuing reelection has nothing to do with the commissioners’ recent approval of county redistricting.
“I wouldn’t have been concerned about running this time if my heart was in there.”
And though he’s stepping back for now, Conrad, who ran unsuccessfully for the state Senate in 2012, said he’s not ruling out a future in public service.
“I do feel like there may be some other opportunities that I would be interested in down the road,” said Conrad, 47. “I have some other things that interest me on a state and maybe even a national level.
“And that’s not to say I would never run for county commissioner again, because I do enjoy the job,” he added.
Conrad, born and raised in Guilford County, said the opportunity to serve his county has been a “privilege.”
“And who knows what’s in the future? Maybe I’ll be serving in another capacity at some point in time.”
