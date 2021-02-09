Lottery officials close Greensboro regional office and claim center until Monday after report of possible COVID-19 case

GREENSBORO — The NC Education Lottery said it closed the Greensboro regional office and claim center Tuesday morning after an employee called in sick and reported possible COVID-19 symptoms.

No COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the Greensboro office, but the lottery closed the office temporarily as a precaution, according to a news release from lottery officials.

The employee worked at the office on Monday, but no close contact occurred with people who visited the claim center, lottery officials said. As a precaution, they are encouraging anyone who visited Monday to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The Greensboro office will remain closed until Monday, Feb. 15, due to a staffing shortage and to undergo cleaning.

At all lottery offices, employees assisting the public wear masks and gloves at all times while at work, according to the news release. Claim centers employees are separated from visitors by a glass window, talk with visitors through a microphone, and accept and return tickets and claim forms through a small opening at the base on the window. Those safety steps are taken to ensure the safety of the public and lottery employees, officials said.