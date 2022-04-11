'Lucky lady': Greensboro councilwoman Abuzuaiter recounts brush with death

GREENSBORO — “Thank God, I’m here, Marikay Abuzuaiter said after a fairly common condition resulted in her almost dying.

On Monday during a Zoom interview, the City Councilwoman recounted the experience that left her in a hospital for over a month: “All I can say is that I am one lucky lady.”

Abuzuaiter has diverticulosis, where small sacs or pockets (called diverticula) form in the wall or lining of the bowel or colon. When the diverticula become inflamed and sometimes infected, it is called diverticulitis. It is usually treated with dietary changes, antibiotics and rest.

As Abuzuaiter and her husband prepared in February to go to the Outer Banks and work on a rental home they own, she realized she was having a bout of diverticulitis. Abuzuaiter saw a doctor, who checked her out and prescribed medicine, and she went ahead with her plans.

“I was progressing and feeling so much better,” she said.

But three or four days into the trip, however, her symptoms worsened.

“The pain was that excruciating,” she recalled.

So Abuzuaiter went to the emergency room.

After a couple of days of tests, doctors at the Kitty Hawk hospital discovered the diverticula were ready to burst — a life-threatening condition.

Abuzuaiter was taken by ambulance to the nearest specialist — in the Beaufort County city of Washington — and it appeared she was stabilizing.

“We thought that things were going to be OK,” she said. “But the diverticula had burst so he did emergency surgery. That’s when I went into septic shock.

“(The doctor) honestly did not know if I was going to make it because once you go into septic shock all the toxins from the perforated colon … just invade your body.”

Doctors put Abuzuaiter into a medically-induced coma for four days, intubated her and administered 42 pounds of fluid.

After being hospitalized for 33 days, the councilwoman — who’s running to keep her at-large seat — returned home to Greensboro on March 23.

Abuzuaiter's doctor called her “The Miracle Lady.”

“I've been given 100% recovery prognosis, which is totally pretty much unheard of,” said Abuzuaiter, who was first elected to the council in 2011.

She encourages people to get a colonoscopy, which is how she learned in 2016 that she had diverticulosis.

“You know, we have these little nagging things go on and we just kind of ignore them,” she said. “I’d just like to tell people listen to your body a little more carefully. If it doesn't feel right, you might want to get checked out.”

And even though she did get an examination before her trip, Abuzuaiter said she still knew that something was not quite right — but ignored it. “I think we all go through a little bit of that when something happens,” she said.

Abuzuaiter appreciates the outpouring of support not only from her family and friends, but also from the community. “Prayers and texts and phone calls — it’s just been amazing,” she said.

The experience has made her look at life a bit differently.

“I've always had a very positive outlook. I mean, I'm the one who skips down the stairs and happy,” Abuzuaiter said. “And I think it's made me want to stop a little bit and appreciate the things around me.”

