Mark Walker launches bid for U.S. Senate

Other Republicans reportedly interested, according to media reports, include former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory; former U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, who represented western North Carolina in Congress for seven years until he became White House chief of staff in March; and Lara Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law.

Walker told Fox News that he isn’t “deterred” by a long list of potential competitors. “Not to try to sound arrogant or braggadocious," he said, "we’re just doing something that we believe is in our heart.”

North Carolina will have a Senate race without an incumbent for the first time in nearly two decades. In 2004, Burr beat Democratic candidate Erskine Bowles after incumbent John Edwards decided to run for vice president alongside Democratic nominee John Kerry.

In his announcement video that's posted on YouTube and on the home page of his campaign website, Walker appears alongside several others, including his wife, Kelly, and Clarence Henderson, who took part in the 1960 sit-ins in Greensboro when he was a student at N.C. A&T.