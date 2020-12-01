Mark Walker launches bid for U.S. Senate

Mark Walker will run for the U.S. Senate two years from now.
The Republican and Summerfield resident who has represented the Greensboro area in Congress since 2015 announced Tuesday that he will seek the seat held by U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.
Walker announced his candidacy in this four-minute video shot in downtown Greensboro:
Fox News first reported Walker's candidacy on its website Tuesday morning.
Burr's seat is up in 2022. Burr, a Republican from Winston-Salem, has said he won't seek reelection after three terms in the Senate.
Walker will leave Congress in January after six years. He decided last December not to seek reelection this year after the legislature redrew his Republican-leaning 6th Congressional District to one that favored a Democratic candidate.
A former pastor at Lawndale Baptist Church in Greensboro, Walker won the 2014 congressional race — in his first try at elected office — and replaced long-time congressman Howard Coble, who gave up his seat after 30 years. He easily dispatched Democratic challengers again in 2016 and 2018.
Walker is the first Republican candidate to say he's seeking Burr's seat, but he's not expected to be the last.
Other Republicans reportedly interested, according to media reports, include former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory; former U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, who represented western North Carolina in Congress for seven years until he became White House chief of staff in March; and Lara Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law.
Walker told Fox News that he isn’t “deterred” by a long list of potential competitors. “Not to try to sound arrogant or braggadocious," he said, "we’re just doing something that we believe is in our heart.”
North Carolina will have a Senate race without an incumbent for the first time in nearly two decades. In 2004, Burr beat Democratic candidate Erskine Bowles after incumbent John Edwards decided to run for vice president alongside Democratic nominee John Kerry.
In his announcement video that's posted on YouTube and on the home page of his campaign website, Walker appears alongside several others, including his wife, Kelly, and Clarence Henderson, who took part in the 1960 sit-ins in Greensboro when he was a student at N.C. A&T.
The video also includes endorsements from former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee; Richard Sneed, the principal chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians; and Odell Cleveland, a Greensboro pastor. Walker in the video says he has the backing of seven sheriffs in central North Carolina, including former Guilford County sheriff BJ Barnes and Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.
"Washington has lost its mind," Walker said in the video as he walks up February One Place near the former Woolworth store, site of the sit-ins and the current home of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum. "Job-killing regulations, the Green New Deal, defund the police and our military. Seriously? I'm proud of my record taking on the radicals as well as the establishment."
