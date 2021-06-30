Mask requirement relaxed at most city facilities in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The City of Greensboro will begin relaxing its mask mandates in city facilities on Tuesday, July 6, according to a news release from the city.

Under the revised guidelines, Greensboro no longer will require face coverings or masks for fully vaccinated individuals in most city facilities.

Unvaccinated individuals are asked to wear masks when indoors for their protection and the protection of others, according to the release.

The city said the decision is based on data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Guilford County Health Department.

Signs will be placed at the entrance to city facilities and masks will still be available at entrances staffed by security personnel for visitors who want one. No employee or visitor will be required to show proof of vaccination.

The governor’s Executive Order 215 remains in effect, which requires face coverings for certain locations and activities, such as day camps. Some locations and services, such as the J. Douglas Galyon Depot and public transportation, are under federal guidelines to continue mask protocols.

Therefore, masks will still be required for some these city services and facilities. These locations will continue to have signs reinforcing the requirement.