 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mask requirement relaxed at most city facilities in Greensboro
0 Comments
breaking top story

Mask requirement relaxed at most city facilities in Greensboro

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — The City of Greensboro will begin relaxing its mask mandates in city facilities on Tuesday, July 6, according to a news release from the city.

Under the revised guidelines, Greensboro no longer will require face coverings or masks for fully vaccinated individuals in most city facilities.

Unvaccinated individuals are asked to wear masks when indoors for their protection and the protection of others, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The city said the decision is based on data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Guilford County Health Department.

Signs will be placed at the entrance to city facilities and masks will still be available at entrances staffed by security personnel for visitors who want one. No employee or visitor will be required to show proof of vaccination.

The governor’s Executive Order 215 remains in effect, which requires face coverings for certain locations and activities, such as day camps. Some locations and services, such as the J. Douglas Galyon Depot and public transportation, are under federal guidelines to continue mask protocols.

Therefore, masks will still be required for some these city services and facilities. These locations will continue to have signs reinforcing the requirement.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Walmart announces new low-price insulin for diabetics

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Cooper visits vaccine clinic in Lexington
Local Government

Cooper visits vaccine clinic in Lexington

“We need more people vaccinated to fully put this pandemic behind us, so we’re pulling out all the stops,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday in a news release. “Getting your shot is a win-win situation. Even if you don’t get the cash prize or scholarship, you’ll still protect yourself and your loved ones from a deadly virus.”

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News