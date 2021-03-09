Mass vaccination site preps for opening day in Greensboro. Here's what you will find when you go.

This is also when people will sign up for their second dose.

Sprayberry said for at least the first six weeks, the center will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses separated by 21 days, unlike the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot. The federal government is providing the center’s vaccine supply, which will be on top of North Carolina’s weekly vaccine allotment.

The center’s weekly allotment of shots, which must remain frozen until just a few hours before being administered, is stored inside the old Dillard’s in a “pharmacy.” The pharmacy is also where the bottles of vaccine are turned into multiple doses. Two backup storage systems stand ready to protect COVID-19 vaccines in case the first system fails.

After registering, the person will be escorted to a seat where they will be given the vaccine, and also where they will be observed for side effects after receiving the shot.

Once the observation period is up, people are free to go.