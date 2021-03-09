Mass vaccination site preps for opening day in Greensboro. Here's what you will find when you go.

GREENSBORO — Over the past week, the former Dillard’s at Four Seasons Town Centre that sat vacant for six years was deep cleaned and transformed into a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.
Gone are the mannequin displays and clothing racks.
In their place are several “pods,” roped off and filled with dozens of folding chairs, all spaced about 6 feet apart.
The center is one of just 18 sites across the country and the only one in North Carolina set up to provide thousands of vaccinations daily.
Exactly 365 days after North Carolina activated its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, N.C. Emergency Services Director Mike Sprayberry led a tour of the Greensboro-based mass vaccination center, set to begin operation Wednesday.
The FEMA-supported site will operate every day for eight weeks and vaccinate 3,000 people daily.
“We want to hit underserved populations who haven’t been getting the vaccines and make sure we’re administering these vaccines fast and fair,” Sprayberry said.
The center will act as a hub, Sprayberry explained, with additional “spokes” in nearby communities that are identified as being underserved.
Along with FEMA and Emergency Services, members of the National Guard, U.S. Air Force, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and volunteers combine to make a 200- to 300-person team, who will all play a critical role in getting vaccines to as many people as possible.
On Tuesday morning, staff were on site preparing for a soft opening with 500 people later in the day.
Daily appointments will be split evenly between indoor and drive-thru appointments.
Sprayberry said it’s evident people are most interested in drive-thru appointments, as those time slots fill up first.
If you’re one of the lucky ones who managed to get an appointment for the center’s first week (drive-thru appointments were already full Tuesday evening), the process is similar for indoor or drive-thru options.
Those who have yet to secure an appointment can keeping checking back online for openings.
People with indoor appointments will park and enter the mall through the Vanstory Street entrance, near the space formerly occupied by Dillard’s.
They’ll be greeted by workers at the center and asked basic questions — Do you have a fever? Are you experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19? — before being allowed to walk to the vaccination area inside the old department store.
Once inside, people will go through a pre-registration. They’ll be asked a series of questions that will help staff determine whether the person should be evaluated for 15 or 30 minutes after their shot to monitor for reactions to the vaccine.
This is also when people will sign up for their second dose.
Sprayberry said for at least the first six weeks, the center will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses separated by 21 days, unlike the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot. The federal government is providing the center’s vaccine supply, which will be on top of North Carolina’s weekly vaccine allotment.
The center’s weekly allotment of shots, which must remain frozen until just a few hours before being administered, is stored inside the old Dillard’s in a “pharmacy.” The pharmacy is also where the bottles of vaccine are turned into multiple doses. Two backup storage systems stand ready to protect COVID-19 vaccines in case the first system fails.
After registering, the person will be escorted to a seat where they will be given the vaccine, and also where they will be observed for side effects after receiving the shot.
Once the observation period is up, people are free to go.
In the drive-thru system, the process works the same, except each step — initial screening, pre-registration and vaccine administration/observation — will be conducted at three separate areas in the drive-thru, which is lined with traffic cones and clearly marked by signs.
People with drive-thru appointments will enter off Koury Boulevard and get their vaccination inside of large tents. About five or six cars at a time can be inside each tent, and people will be required to wait out their observation period inside their vehicle in the tent.
At no point during the drive-thru appointment does a person need to leave the vehicle.
If all goes as planned, the center should be done vaccinating people by 8 each night.
But if they’re running behind, Sprayberry said, they’ll keep going until everyone with an appointment in line has received the vaccine.
