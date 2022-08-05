'Massive' amount of write-in candidates for Greensboro elections, but no changes in the outcomes

GREENSBORO — City voters cast a lot of write-in votes in the July 26 election — 6,289 to be exact.

There was "a massive amount of write-in votes for this election," Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said.

The Guilford County Board of Elections certified the final results at a meeting Friday. Only 92 write-in and provisional votes were added to the final count.

The additional votes did not affect the outcome of any of the races. Slightly more than 16% of registered voters turned out for the election, which had been postponed to the summer because of delayed 2020 census figures and related redistricting.

Chris Meadows, a late write-in candidate in the mayoral race took the lion’s share of the write-in votes — 4,650. That totaled 14% of the votes in a close race between Mayor Nancy Vaughan and City Councilman Justin Outling, whose names were listed on the ballot. Vaughan won the mayor’s seat by just 435 votes, but her total was above the 1% threshold that could have triggered a recount.

Outling initially considered asking for a recount but announced earlier this week he would not.

Mark Meadows also received 18 votes for mayor. It was unclear if those voters mean to cast their vote for Chris Meadows, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, or some other person with that name.

In District 3, where Zach Matheny’s name was the sole one listed on the ballot, Heather Hogan received 466 and Chip Roth, who had dropped out of the race due to health issues, received 49 write-in votes. Matheny took 90.2% of the votes.

Hogan and Chris Meadows also received 16 and 14 write-in votes, respectively, for the at-large City Council race.

And while it’s always fun to see how many votes cartoon characters received, that information wasn’t readily available Friday.

“There was just over 6,000 write-in votes cast between the mayors or the districts and we had to hand-type those into Excel,” Collicutt told the board during Friday’s canvassing.

“We are automatically striking out and calling miscellaneous (any) phrases, cartoon characters, people that are not qualified to have a write-in vote cast for them,” Collicutt said. The latter included people who had lost in the May primary.

Collicutt noted that all the votes were available to the board in the raw data.

Only the names of those who received more than five write-in votes between all the races were listed separately as receiving votes, Collicutt said.

The final tallies for all the races and the five bonds on the ballot are posted on the state board of elections' website.